Golden Knights prevail 3-2 in OT to end three-game losing streak

Reilly Smith’s goal with 1:09 remaining in overtime lifted the Golden Knights past the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 Sunday at T-Mobile Arena to snap the team’s three-game losing streak.
Jonathan Marchessault made a nice pass on a 2-on-1 to Smith, who was coming down the left side. His shot beat Scott Wedgewood as the Knights improved to 16-9-1 and are 4-0 against Arizona this season.
Marchessault’s goal 18 seconds into the third period gave the Knights a 2-1 lead, but Derek Stepan’s power-play goal at the 8:50 mark tied it.
The Knights got the game’s first goal as Alex Tuch took a cross-ice feed from Colin Miller and beat Wedgewood 2:42 into the second period. The Coyotes tied it 1-1 as defenseman Jakob Chychrun, playing his first game of the season after recovering from off-season knee surgery, scored at 13:41.
Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland returned to the lineup Sunday after missing Friday’s loss to Winnipeg with a right hand injury. Engelland was in the penalty box for high sticking when Stepan scored with eight seconds remaining on the penalty.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.