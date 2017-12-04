Golden Knights prevail 3-2 in OT to end three-game losing streak

Reilly Smith’s goal with 1:09 remaining in overtime lifted the Golden Knights past the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 Sunday at T-Mobile Arena to snap the team’s three-game losing streak.

Arizona Coyotes center Derek Stepan (21), left, Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71), center, and Arizona Coyotes right wing Tobias Rieder (8), right, chase after the puck during the first period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Arizona Coyotes left wing Jordan Martinook (48), left, knocks Vegas Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18), right, into the side of the rink during the first period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban (30), left, blocks a shot from Arizona Coyotes left wing Jordan Martinook (48), right, during the first period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Arizona Coyotes goalie Scott Wedgewood (31), left, Vegas Golden Knights left wing Brendan Leipsic (13), center, and Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jason Demers (55), right, react after a blocked shot during the first period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Arizona Coyotes center Clayton Keller (9) moves the puck up the rink during the first period of a hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa (47), left, and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6), center, guard Arizona Coyotes left wing Jordan Martinook (48), right, during the first period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban (30), left, Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5), top center, and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa (47), bottom center, guard Arizona Coyotes left wing Anthony Duclair (10), right, during the first period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23), left, Vegas Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18), second from left, Arizona Coyotes left wing Brendan Perlini (11), second from right, and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88), right, chase after the puck during the first period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Reilly Smith’s goal with 1:09 remaining in overtime lifted the Golden Knights past the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 Sunday at T-Mobile Arena to snap the team’s three-game losing streak.

Jonathan Marchessault made a nice pass on a 2-on-1 to Smith, who was coming down the left side. His shot beat Scott Wedgewood as the Knights improved to 16-9-1 and are 4-0 against Arizona this season.

Marchessault’s goal 18 seconds into the third period gave the Knights a 2-1 lead, but Derek Stepan’s power-play goal at the 8:50 mark tied it.

The Knights got the game’s first goal as Alex Tuch took a cross-ice feed from Colin Miller and beat Wedgewood 2:42 into the second period. The Coyotes tied it 1-1 as defenseman Jakob Chychrun, playing his first game of the season after recovering from off-season knee surgery, scored at 13:41.

Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland returned to the lineup Sunday after missing Friday’s loss to Winnipeg with a right hand injury. Engelland was in the penalty box for high sticking when Stepan scored with eight seconds remaining on the penalty.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.