Golden Knights prevail 3-2 in OT to end three-game losing streak

By Steve Carp Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2017 - 7:58 pm
 

Reilly Smith’s goal with 1:09 remaining in overtime lifted the Golden Knights past the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 Sunday at T-Mobile Arena to snap the team’s three-game losing streak.

Jonathan Marchessault made a nice pass on a 2-on-1 to Smith, who was coming down the left side. His shot beat Scott Wedgewood as the Knights improved to 16-9-1 and are 4-0 against Arizona this season.

Marchessault’s goal 18 seconds into the third period gave the Knights a 2-1 lead, but Derek Stepan’s power-play goal at the 8:50 mark tied it.

The Knights got the game’s first goal as Alex Tuch took a cross-ice feed from Colin Miller and beat Wedgewood 2:42 into the second period. The Coyotes tied it 1-1 as defenseman Jakob Chychrun, playing his first game of the season after recovering from off-season knee surgery, scored at 13:41.

Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland returned to the lineup Sunday after missing Friday’s loss to Winnipeg with a right hand injury. Engelland was in the penalty box for high sticking when Stepan scored with eight seconds remaining on the penalty.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Golden Knights Videos
Marc-Andre Fleury works out on ice Sunday morning
The Golden Knights goaltender faced shots for second day in row with no concussion issues. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
General manager George McPhee explains Marc-Andre Fleurys timetable for return to Golden Knights
Marc-Andre Fleury, the Golden Knights' starting goaltender, could practice as early as Wednesday. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Fall To Jets 7-4
Review-Journal reporter David Schoen recaps the Golden Knights game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Business Insights: Rhonda Allen
Buck Wargo interviews Rhonda Allen, a fine homes specialist with Shapiro & Sher Group at BHHS, has assisted 17 players and staff and counting with about two-thirds of those involving home purchases — including some that are multimillion-dollar acquisitions — and the others that were rentals. Many home purchases were for $750,000 and above.
Golden Edge: Wild Beats The Knights 4-2
Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen go over the Knights loss to the Minnesota Wild. The Golden Knights were able to get a 2-1 lead but lost it bring the final score to 4-2 losing two games in a row.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on Brayden McNabb extension
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on talks about defenseman Brayden McNabb signing a four-year contract extension. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on facing the Minnesota Wild
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on facing the Minnesota Wild. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula on adjusting to life in the US
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula talks about adjusting to life in the US after moving from Finland as a teenager. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt on teammate Erik Haula
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about teammate and college roommate Erik Haula. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula on returning to Minnesota
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula talks about his return to Minnesota, his adopted home state. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights coming off loss, heading into important games
Bryan Salmond and Steve Carp discuss the status of the Vegas Golden Knights coming off a loss to the Dallas Stars, including what it means going forward with big games coming up, the health of Marc-Andre Fleury as well as the Hockey Fights Cancer night.
Golden Edge: Knights Shut Out Against Stars
Byran Salmond, David Schoen and Steve Carp go over how the Golden Knights were shutout during tonights game against stars and how the Knights were not prepared for a more physical Dallas Stars.
Bellemare On How Knights Offense Could Have Played Better
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare talks about Dallas Stars Goalie Ben Bishop and what went wrong with the Knights offense.
Subban On Stick Getting Caught On Opposing Player
Malcolm Subban goes over how he got his hockey stick caught on a Dallas Stars player.
Reilly Smith On Loss Against Dallas Stars
Reilly Smith talks about the Dallas Stars game plan and how the Golden Knights had trouble gaining momentum.
Alex Tuch On Stars Goalie Ben Bishop
Alex Tuch talks about how the team dealt with the Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop.
Golden Knights Head Coach Gerard Gallant Press Conference
Golden Knights Head Coach Gerard Gallant answers questions after the Knights loss to the Dallas Stars 3-0.
Nate Quote
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt is leading the team in time on ice. He talks about the adjustment to the style of play in the Pacific Division, as well as his pregame "Magic trick" ritual. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula on Friday's win
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula on Friday's win over San Jose at T-Mobile Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore on Friday's game
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore talks about his team digging deep Friday against San Jose at T-Mobile Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on playing without David Perron
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on playing without David Perron during the third period Friday against San Jose at T-Mobile Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sharks defenseman Brent Burns impressed with Golden Knights
All-star defenseman Brent Burns scored his first goal of the season in Friday’s 5-4 overtime loss. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jonathan Marchessault said hard work helped Golden Knights
Forward Jonathan Marchessault scored the game-winning goal in overtime Friday in the 5-4 victory over San Jose. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Beat Sharks In Overtime
Bryan Salmond, Steve Carp and David Schoen go over the Knights barely winning against the San Jose Sharks in overtime despite getting a three goal lead early on in the game.
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare said chemistry came to Golden Knights faster than expected
Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare says the team’s ability to work together even though they had never played together may have caught opponents by surprise. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nate Schmidt said the Golden Knights believe in each other
Nate Schmidt says the team’s early success stems from chemistry and unselfish play. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Deryk Engelland not thinking about Golden Knights possibly being in first place
Veteran defenseman Deryk Engelland said the focus had to be in the next game and trying to win. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on facing Anaheim
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on facing Anaheim on Tuesday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault on the team's offense
Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault on his team's balanced offense Tuesday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's offense
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's surprisingly high offensive output this season Tuesday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Prior works his magic with Golden Knights goaltenders
David Prior, the director of goaltending for the Vegas Golden Knights, has worked with five different goalies so far this season. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace on starting in goal
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace talks about his journey to becoming the starting goaltender Saturday, Nov. 12, 2017 at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about goaltender Maxime Lagace at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson on the team's blue-collar mentality. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about his team's accountability in the locker room. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights players stand ready to help Las Vegas heal following Sunday's mass shootings
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill discusses what it means to him and the team to offer help to the community following the mass shooting that took place on Sunday.
Clayton Stoner anxious for Golden Knights training camp to begin
Defenseman Clayton Stoner is hoping to bounce back from abdominal surgery and make the Golden Knights roster. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Tuch talks about Golden Knights rookie camp
Forward Alex Tuch has played well at the Golden Knights rookie camp. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reid Duke ready to lead at Golden Knights rookie camp
Free agent forward Reid Duke's goal is to make the NHL this season with the Golden Knights. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rocky Thompson is ready for Golden Knights rookie camp
Chicago Wolves coach Rocky Thompson will oversee the Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
