Golden Knights promote Kelly McCrimmon to general manager

Kelly McCrimmon has been promoted to general manager of the Vegas Golden Knights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

George McPhee remains the president of hockey operations for the Vegas Golden Knights as Kelly McCrimmon is promoted to general manager. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley loved how general manager George McPhee and assistant GM Kelly McCrimmon worked in tandem to shape his expansion franchise.

So he did what he could to lock up the braintrust that led his team to two playoff berths in two seasons.

The Knights announced Thursday that McCrimmon, who was rumored as a possible candidate for GM openings in Edmonton and Seattle, was promoted to GM and McPhee will become president of hockey operations.

McCrimmon still will report to McPhee but he now will represent the Knights at the NHL’s general managers meetings and be a point of contact for other GMs. The promotion becomes official Sept. 1.

“We love Kelly,” Foley said April 25. “He’s a great fit for George. You’ve seen how they work together. You’ve got Mr. Inside (in McPhee) and Mr. Outside (in McCrimmon). You’ve got this thoughtful, pensive guy in George and you’ve got the experienced owner of a (Western Hockey League) team who was a coach and GM, so he brings a different perspective.”

McCrimmon, 58, joined the Knights on Aug. 2, 2016, and has been lauded for his work as McPhee’s right-hand man. McCrimmon is the owner, governor and former coach and general manager of Brandon (Manitoba) in the major junior WHL and turned the Wheat Kings into one of the league’s most successful franchises.

During his time with the team he coached an up-and-coming right wing named Mark Stone and later played a pivotal role in the Knights’ acquisition of Stone at this season’s Feb. 25 trade deadline.

”He’s the reason we have Mark Stone,” Foley said. “His relationship with Mark and Mark’s family.”

Ben Gotz can be reached at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.