Golden Knights prospect Cody Glass out indefinitely with injury

Golden Knights prospect Cody Glass is out indefinitely with a left knee injury, his junior coach confirmed Sunday night.

Glass was hurt during the Portland Winterhawks’ Western Hockey League game against Seattle on Saturday and underwent an MRI on Sunday.

Glass did not play in Portland’s 3-0 victory over Lethbridge on Sunday, and Johnston said following the game that the results were not available. The coach did not have a timetable for Glass’ return.

“When we were getting ready for the game, he was going to see the doctors and the doctors were reviewing the X-ray and the MRI,” Portland coach Mike Johnston said. “I’ll get an update from (the athletic trainer) after.”

Glass was the first-ever draft pick by the Knights in 2017 (No. 6 overall), and the 19-year-old center is considered one of the organization’s top prospects.

He was tied for the WHL lead with 51 assists entering Sunday to go along with 13 goals despite playing in only 34 games. His 64 points ranks eighth in the league overall.

Glass had a brace on his knee and was using a crutch, but he walked out of Veterans Memorial Coliseum under his own power following the game Sunday.

”Never really went through an injury like this before,” Glass said. “Obviously I had a hip problem before, but nothing too major. Obviously the timetable is whenever I’m back to 100 percent. Not too worried about it. Obviously I’m going to take my time with it and get back to 100 percent.”

