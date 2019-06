For the third consecutive year, Vegas Golden Knights Development Camp participants took part in a special community event on Tuesday.

Vegas Golden Knights Development Camp participants, including Jonas Rondbjerg, left, of Denmark and Lucas Elvenes, center, of Sweden, serve meals to clients as they participate in a special community event at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Karla Hernandez, a volunteer, assigns clients to Vegas Golden Knights Development Camp participants, Ryder Donovan, front, of Duluth, Minn., and Isaiah Saville, right, of Anchorage, Alaska, as they participate in a special community event at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. Players served a meal for more than 1,000 of Southern Nevada’s most vulnerable men, women and children. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Vegas Golden Knights Development Camp participant, Mitchell Chaffee of Rockford, Mich., serves a meal to a client as he participates in a special community event at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. Players served a meal for more than 1,000 of Southern Nevada’s most vulnerable men, women and children. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Vegas Golden Knights Development Camp participants prepare to serve a meal to clients as they participate in a special community event at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. Players served a meal for more than 1,000 of Southern Nevada's most vulnerable men, women and children. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Vegas Golden Knights Development Camp participant, Dylan Ferguson of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, serves a meal to a client as he participates in a special community event at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Vegas Golden Knights Development Camp participant, Isaiah Saville of Anchorage, Alaska, serves a meal to a client as he participates in a special community event at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Vegas Golden Knights Development Camp participants pose for a photo prior to participating in a special community event at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Players teamed up with Deacon Tom Roberts and Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada and served more than 1,000 meals to some of Las Vegas Valley’s most needy people.