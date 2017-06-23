Golden Knights quiet, but several NHL teams make deals before draft

CHICAGO — NHL teams were active Friday moving players and picks hours before the league’s entry draft was to begin at the United Center, but the Golden Knights had not made a deal.
The biggest move was the Arizona Coyotes trading the No. 7 overall pick and defenseman Anthony DeAngelo to the New York Rangers for goaltender Antti Raanta and forward Derek Stepan.
The move gives the Rangers two first-round selections. New York also has the 21st pick.
The Coyotes also traded forward Laurent Dauphin and defenseman Connor Murphy to Chicago for defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson.
The Blackhawks also made a trade with Columbus, sending forward Artemi Panarin, forward Tyler Motte and their sixth-round pick for center Brandon Saad, goaltender Anton Forsberg and the Blue Jackets’ fifth-round pick in 2018. Saad is a former Blackhawk.
The Blue Jackets also sent forward Dante Salituro to the Minnesota Wild for forward Jordan Schroeder.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
