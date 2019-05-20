Golden Knights’ raffle raises over $1M for local charities

The Vegas Golden Knights said Monday they donated more than $1.026 million to local charities thanks to their 51/49 Raffle proceeds during the 2018-19 season.

Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves Golden Knights Chief Marketing Officer Brian Killingsworth announce the amount raised this season by the team's 51/49 raffle at an event at Raising Cane's in Las Vegas on Monday, May 20. (Courtesy)

The raffle donations benefited organizations such as the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, Folded Flag Foundation, Best Buddies, Three Square and Junior Achievement, among others.

Raising Cane’s is a sponsor of the raffle.

“Due to our fans’ generosity and support of the 51/49 Raffle, we are thrilled to raise more than $1 million for a number of charitable organizations in the Las Vegas community,” Knights president Kerry Bubolz said. “The charities who received donations touch all the organization’s charitable pillars including health and wellness, hunger and homelessness, education, military and youth. We’d like to thank Raising Cane’s for their support in this initiative.”