Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims

Before the start of the final regular-season home game at T-Mobile Arena against the San Jose Sharks, the Golden Knights unveiled a black and gold banner that honored the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting.

A banner is raised in honor of the victims of the shooting before the start of an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Chris and Debbie Davis, left, parents of Neysa Tonks, who was killed in the Oct. 1 shooting, cheer as a banner is raised in honor of the victims of the shooting before the start of an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

On a night when the Golden Knights were looking to lock up the Pacific Division title and secure a championship banner, the team unveiled a banner of its own Saturday.

Before the start of the final regular-season home game at T-Mobile Arena against the San Jose Sharks, the Knights unveiled a black and gold banner that honored the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. The banner, which has 58 stars — the number of people killed on that night — and the name of each victim, was hoisted to the rafters after a video tribute.

The team also announced that it is retiring the number 58.

Players from both teams stood on their blue lines during the ceremony. Knights majority owner and chairman Bill Foley and general manager George McPhee also were on the ice, along with the family of shooting victim Neysa Tonks, as the banner was raised.

