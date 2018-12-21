Golden Knights rally for 4-2 victory over Islanders

William Karlsson and Paul Stastny scored 1:03 apart in the third period to rally the Golden Knights to a 4-2 win over the New York Islanders on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

It took awhile for the Golden Knights to solve Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss on Thursday night.

When they finally broke through, they took full advantage.

William Karlsson and Paul Stastny scored 1:03 apart in the third period to rally the Knights to a 4-2 win at T-Mobile Arena and sweep the season series.

Karlsson carried the puck into the zone on the left side and rifled a wrist shot high through the legs of a defender to beat Greiss on his glove side and tie the game 6:22 into the third period. Stasny gave the Knights their first lead 63 seconds later when Reilly Smith made a great move in the corner and found Stastny across the ice for the one-timer as Greiss scrambled back across the net.

Nate Schmidt added an empty-net goal from his own zone with 14.9 seconds remaining to account for the final margin.

The Knights (20-15-2) trailed 2-1 before the two decisive goals and had outshot the Islanders 38-16. They thought they had tied the game late in the second period, but Alex Tuch was ruled offside on a coach’s challenge by New York’s Barry Trotz.

The Islanders (17-13-4) seized a 2-0 lead with goals in the final 90 seconds of the first period. Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson beat Marc-Andre Fleury high to quiet the crowd of 18,226 just before the first intermission.

Brandon Pirri, playing his first game of the season after being called up from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, cut the lead in half when he put a rebound past Greiss midway through the second period.

Pirri has four goals in three career games for the Golden Knights.

Fleury finished with 19 saves and took over sole possession of ninth place on the all-time wins list with 424, breaking a tie with Tony Esposito.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

