Golden Knights rally for 4-3 shootout win at Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Reilly Smith scored the only goal in the shootout, and the Golden Knights rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday night at Bridgestone Arena.
Erik Haula scored the tying goal on a one-timer with 39.9 seconds remaining for the Knights, who won their third straight game and are 7-1 in overtime.
Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban made 41 saves and stopped all six Nashville attempts in the shootout.
Nick Bonino scored with 5:04 left in the third period to put Nashville up 3-2.
James Neal, who spent the past three seasons with the Predators, scored in his return to put the Knights (18-9-1) up 2-0 with 5:23 left in the second period. William Karlsson added a first-period goal for the Knights, his team-leading 15th of the season.
Nashville’s Viktor Arvidsson tied the game at 2 at 8:04 of the third period when he banged home a rebound while falling. Calle Jarnkrok scored with 4:20 remaining in the second period to cut the Knights’ lead to 2-1.
The Knights play Dallas at 5 p.m. Friday at American Airlines Center.
