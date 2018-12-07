Golden Knights rally for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks

Jonathan Marchessault and Alex Tuch scored 12 seconds apart in the third period to help the Golden Knights to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.
The win was the Knights’ second straight in a game in which they trailed in the final 20 minutes. On Tuesday, they defeated the Washington Capitals 5-3 at T-Mobile.
Tuch intercepted a pass by Chicago’s Brent Seabrook in the offensive zone and got it to Max Pacioretty at the side of the net. Pacioretty tapped it back to a driving Tuch, who got it by Corey Crawford for the decisive goal with 12:05 remaining.
The goal came 12 seconds after Marchessault tied the score for the Knights (16-13-1) when he carried the puck into the zone on the left side of the ice and fired a wrist shot by Crawford high on the stick side.
Artem Anisimov had given the Blackhawks the lead less than a minute earlier when he intercepted a Nick Holden pass in the neutral zone and skated in on Marc-Andre Fleury uncontested, beating him high with a backhander.
The Blackhawks (9-16-5) entered the final 20 minutes tied after rallying for two goals in the second period.
Jonathan Toews got Chicago on the board when he sneaked a puck by Fleury from the side of the net four minutes into the second period.
Dylan Strome tied the score 12 minutes later on a tough angle shot from the corner.
The Knights appeared in control after a strong first period that saw Reilly Smith and Deryk Engelland post goals.
Smith opened the scoring eight seconds into a power play and 1:28 into the game when he pounced on a rebound of a Pacioretty shot and crossed in front of Corey Crawford before beating him with a backhander.
Engelland doubled the lead seven minutes later on a blast from the point for his first goal this season.
The Knights, who have won seven of their past eight games, hit the road for a Saturday matinee in Los Angeles against the Kings at 1 p.m.
