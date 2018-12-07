Golden Knights rally for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks

Jonathan Marchessault and Alex Tuch scored 12 seconds apart in the third period to help the Golden Knights to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) falls to the ice as he scores a goal past Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook (7) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) dives for the puck as Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) collides with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brendan Perlini (11) as they vie for possession during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The win was the Knights’ second straight in a game in which they trailed in the final 20 minutes. On Tuesday, they defeated the Washington Capitals 5-3 at T-Mobile.

Tuch intercepted a pass by Chicago’s Brent Seabrook in the offensive zone and got it to Max Pacioretty at the side of the net. Pacioretty tapped it back to a driving Tuch, who got it by Corey Crawford for the decisive goal with 12:05 remaining.

The goal came 12 seconds after Marchessault tied the score for the Knights (16-13-1) when he carried the puck into the zone on the left side of the ice and fired a wrist shot by Crawford high on the stick side.

Artem Anisimov had given the Blackhawks the lead less than a minute earlier when he intercepted a Nick Holden pass in the neutral zone and skated in on Marc-Andre Fleury uncontested, beating him high with a backhander.

The Blackhawks (9-16-5) entered the final 20 minutes tied after rallying for two goals in the second period.

Jonathan Toews got Chicago on the board when he sneaked a puck by Fleury from the side of the net four minutes into the second period.

Dylan Strome tied the score 12 minutes later on a tough angle shot from the corner.

The Knights appeared in control after a strong first period that saw Reilly Smith and Deryk Engelland post goals.

Smith opened the scoring eight seconds into a power play and 1:28 into the game when he pounced on a rebound of a Pacioretty shot and crossed in front of Corey Crawford before beating him with a backhander.

Engelland doubled the lead seven minutes later on a blast from the point for his first goal this season.

The Knights, who have won seven of their past eight games, hit the road for a Saturday matinee in Los Angeles against the Kings at 1 p.m.

