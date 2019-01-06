Golden Knights rally to beat Devils for 6th straight win

The Golden Knights won their sixth straight game by rallying from an early two-goal deficit for a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The Golden Knights won their sixth straight game by rallying from an early two-goal deficit for a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Max Pacioretty scored the game-winner for the second consecutive game as he got just enough of his stick on a shot from Shea Theodore to slip the puck past Keith Kinkaid late in the second period.

Brayden McNabb had tied it four minutes earlier when his shot from the blue line found the back of the net through traffic in front of Kinkaid. The goal was initially waved off for goaltender interference on Ryan Carpenter, but Knights coach Gerard Gallant challenged the call and it was reversed.

Ryan Reaves got the Knights (26-15-4) on the board in the first period when he forced a turnover near the New Jersey (16-18-7) blue line and skated in on Kinkaid, beating him between the pads. It was the career-high eighth goal of the season for Reaves.

Malcolm Subban stopped 36 shots after giving up early goals to Nico Hischier and Ben Lovejoy, winning his second consecutive start.

The Knights have now recorded at least one point in nine consecutive games.

