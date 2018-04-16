Golden Knights rally to beat Kings, 3-2, and take 3-0 series lead

Third period goals by James Neal and Cody Eakin rallied the Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 3 of their Western Conference quarterfinal series Sunday night.

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) scores a goal against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) shoots to score a goal against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings center Alex Iafallo (19) scores past Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) gets tripped by Los Angeles Kings left wing Kyle Clifford (13) during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) blocks a shot from Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) and left wing Erik Haula (56) attempt to score as Los Angeles Kings defensemen Drew Doughty (8), Jake Muzzin (6) and goaltender Jonathan Quick defend during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) gets into a fight with Los Angeles Kings left wing Kyle Clifford (13) during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) moves the puck as Los Angeles Kings defenseman Christian Folin (5) defends during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) gets knocked down and hit by Los Angeles Kings left wing Adrian Kempe (9) during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) lines up his shot as Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends as Los Angeles Kings center Tyler Toffoli (73) attempts to score during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) hits Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23) during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings players get into a fight during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) and Los Angeles Kings center Nate Thompson (44) battle for the puck during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) defends the net during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Golden Knights at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) slips on the ice while moving the puck as Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter (77) defends during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) defends as Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) watches the puck during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings center Alex Iafallo (19) and Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) battle for the puck during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) celebrates his goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) celebrates his goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by left wing James Neal (18) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by left wing James Neal (18) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate a goal by center William Karlsson (71) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) scores a goal past Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates a goal by center William Karlsson (71) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) moves the puck around Los Angeles Kings center Tyler Toffoli (73) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) moves the puck past Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter (77) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Alec Martinez (27) battle for the puck during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) warms up before playing the Los Angeles Kings in an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

LOS ANGELES — A desperate Los Angeles Kings team did everything it could to frustrate the Golden Knights on Sunday. And for the better part of two periods, it seemed to work.

But the Knights settled down when it mattered most, and they own a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference quarterfinals as a result.

James Neal and William Karlsson scored 21 seconds apart in the third period, and the Knights rallied for a 3-2 victory on Sunday at Staples Center to take complete control of the best-of-seven series.

Cody Eakin also scored in the third for the Knights, who won their third straight one-goal game in the series and will go for the sweep when Game 4 takes place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Staples Center.

“We knew what they were going to come out and do,” Neal said. “They were hard on us. They were physical, a heavy team that you’d expect. Kind of weathered the storm a bit at the start, and I thought we continued to get to our game until the third.”

The Kings welcomed back defenseman Drew Doughty after he was suspended for Game 2 and were content to throw their weight around for two periods. By the end of the second, Los Angeles appeared to get under the Knights’ skin.

Jonathan Marchessault took a high-sticking penalty on Doughty with 1.1 seconds left in the period, and Doughty mocked Marchessault afterward, clapping in his face.

“We’re not going to get the calls if we’re kind of retaliating, so the best way to do it is push through it, skate through it, skate through their checks, skate through the adversity, and we did a good job of that in the third,” Eakin said. “Just the shovel-and-pail kind of mentality. It’s been working, so we’re going to continue with that.”

But the Knights answered in the third period despite being outshot 17-9.

Neal, who dished out a team-high eight hits, danced around Kings defenseman Oscar Fantenberg and whipped a shot between the legs of Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick to put the Knights ahead 2-1 with 5:37 remaining.

“You want to score big goals, for sure,” Neal said. “I think when you do the right things — if you’re finishing your checks, you’re playing well defensively — the goals will come. I’ve been in enough of those games that I feel like if you stick with it, you’ll get your chance.”

Karlsson put the Knights up 3-1 soon after when he was left unchecked after a faceoff and one-timed a pass from Reilly Smith with 5:16 left.

Anze Kopitar scored for Los Angeles with 2:04 remaining, but the Knights were able to hold on.

Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 37 saves.

“When there’s not too many goals let in, it’s always a good thing,” Fleury said. “Again, it was so close, right till the end. I feel like every shot matters. But it’s fun when you come out on top.”

After the teams combined for 263 hits in the opening two games, the Kings set a physical tone in the first period, crashing into everyone in a white jersey.

Jon Merrill absorbed a big hit from Adrian Kempe, which knocked the Knights defenseman’s helmet to the side of his head, and Los Angeles finished the period with a 28-13 advantage in hits.

But unlike the opening two games of the series when the Knights grabbed the lead in the opening 20 minutes, the Kings used a strong forecheck to strike for the first goal with 6:46 remaining.

Dustin Brown fought off a check from defenseman Nate Schmidt behind the Knights net and moved the puck to Kopitar, who then found rookie Alex Iafallo alone at the back post.

Iafallo, a healthy scratch in Game 2, lifted a shot over Fleury into the top of the net that quickly bounced out. The on-ice officials waved off the goal as the Kings celebrated, but it was confirmed by video replay.

“We knew L.A. was going to make a strong push at us,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “They’re down 2-0 in the series. We expected a hard, physical game from them. I thought our guys handled it well. After the second period we talked about keeping our composure, and I thought our veteran guys — Fleury, (Deryk) Engelland, Neal — did a good job of settling us down.”

