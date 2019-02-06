Golden Knights rally to beat Lightning 3-2 in shootout

Alex Tuch scored the lone goal in the shootout, and the Golden Knights rallied for a 3-2 victory over league-leading Tampa Bay on Tuesday at Amalie Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save on a shot by the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) pumps his fist after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) steals the puck from Vegas Golden Knights center Brandon Pirri (73) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) gets his stick on a shot by Vegas Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Defending on the play is center Tyler Johnson (9) and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98). (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Mathieu Joseph, left, celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with left wing Ondrej Palat during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Vegas Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) loses his balance in front of the Tampa Bay Lightning bench after getting hurt on a check by center Cedric Paquette during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) gets around Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Mathieu Joseph runs into Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) as he scores a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat, left, attempts to get around Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) gets off a shot in front of Vegas Golden Knights left wing Valentin Zykov (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak, right, knocks down Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) gets around Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Valentin Zykov tied the score 2-2 when he finished off an odd-man rush with William Karlsson at 5:22 of the third period for his first goal with the Knights since he was claimed off waivers Dec. 29.

Brayden Point notched a power-play goal for the Lightning in the first period, and Mathieu Joseph added a disputed goal at 14:19 of the second to put Tampa Bay on top 2-0.

Joseph battled for a loose puck in front of the crease and jammed the puck past Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. Officials on the ice originally ruled no goal due to goaltender interference, but Tampa Bay successfully challenged that Joseph was pushed into Fleury by Knights defenseman Colin Miller and the call was overturned.

Cody Eakin brought the Knights within a goal a little more than two minutes later, as he took a long pass from Jon Merrill and beat Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy on a breakaway for his 14th goal.

