Golden Knights rally to beat Lightning 3-2 in shootout

TAMPA, Fla. — Alex Tuch scored the lone goal in the shootout, and the Golden Knights rallied for a 3-2 victory over league-leading Tampa Bay on Tuesday at Amalie Arena.
Valentin Zykov tied the score 2-2 when he finished off an odd-man rush with William Karlsson at 5:22 of the third period for his first goal with the Knights since he was claimed off waivers Dec. 29.
Brayden Point notched a power-play goal for the Lightning in the first period, and Mathieu Joseph added a disputed goal at 14:19 of the second to put Tampa Bay on top 2-0.
Joseph battled for a loose puck in front of the crease and jammed the puck past Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. Officials on the ice originally ruled no goal due to goaltender interference, but Tampa Bay successfully challenged that Joseph was pushed into Fleury by Knights defenseman Colin Miller and the call was overturned.
Cody Eakin brought the Knights within a goal a little more than two minutes later, as he took a long pass from Jon Merrill and beat Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy on a breakaway for his 14th goal.
More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.
Box Score
Golden Knights 3, Lightning 2 (SO)