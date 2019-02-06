Golden Knights rally to beat Lightning 3-2 in shootout — VIDEO

Alex Tuch scored the lone goal in the shootout, and the Golden Knights rallied for a 3-2 victory over league-leading Tampa Bay on Tuesday at Amalie Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stops a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) during a shootout in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) pumps his fist after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) steals the puck from Vegas Golden Knights center Brandon Pirri (73) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) gets his stick on a shot by Vegas Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Defending on the play is center Tyler Johnson (9) and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98). (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Mathieu Joseph, left, celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with left wing Ondrej Palat during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Vegas Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) loses his balance in front of the Tampa Bay Lightning bench after getting hurt on a check by center Cedric Paquette during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save on a shot by the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) gets around Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Mathieu Joseph runs into Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) as he scores a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat, left, attempts to get around Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) gets off a shot in front of Vegas Golden Knights left wing Valentin Zykov (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak, right, knocks down Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) gets around Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate their 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning during a shootout in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) stops a shot by Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Valentin Zykov (7) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with center William Karlsson during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) prepares to score during a shootout in an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. — Over the course of an 82-game season, there are bound to be a few victories that stand out more than the rest.

Mark down Tuesday as one of those occasions for the Golden Knights.

Trailing by two goals on the road against the Stanley Cup favorite, the Knights emptied their emotional tank and rallied for a 3-2 shootout win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.

Alex Tuch was the only player for either team to convert in the shootout, snapping the Knights’ franchise-record four-game losing skid.

“I think we played desperate. We played pissed off and it really helped our team to success,” Tuch said. “It’s huge momentum. I know we lost the past four games before this, but even though it was in a shootout, I thought we played hard.”

Valentin Zykov scored his first goal with the Knights since he was claimed off waivers Dec. 29 at 5:22 of the third period to tie the score 2-2. Cody Eakin added a breakaway goal in the second that kick-started the comeback.

The Knights reached the 30-win mark and headed to snowy Detroit for the final game of the four-game road trip with a little more bounce in their step.

“It just seems like things didn’t go our way, and tonight, playing the best team and obviously coming out with a win is a good confidence booster and a good feeling,” goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said. “We’ve had some good divisional games that meant a lot, but this one feels good.”

Brayden Point tallied his team-high 31st goal on a power-play in the first period for Tampa Bay, which had lost once at home since Nov. 29.

Mathieu Joseph put the Lightning ahead 2-0 when he scored at 14:19 of the second period when he jammed the puck past Fleury during a scramble in front.

Officials initially waved off Joseph’s goal due to goaltender interference, but Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper successfully challenged that Joseph was pushed into Fleury by Knights defenseman Colin Miller and the call was overturned.

“I would say we just kept playing,” Zykov said. “We were not bothered by the goal. We just kept pushing to play and I think it helped us.”

The Knights killed off two penalties in the third period — Tampa Bay’s top-ranked power play finished 1-for-5 — and then possessed the puck for nearly all five minutes of the overtime, outshooting the Lightning 6-0 in the extra session.

William Karlsson had the best chance in OT when his shot slipped through Andrei Vasilevskiy, but the puck dribbled wide of the crease.

Fleury stopped all three shootout attempts before Tuch slipped a shot past Vasilevskiy (35 saves) to end yet another thriller between the clubs. Three of their four meetings have been decided by one goal.

“I usually go to the backhand,” Tuch said. “He kind of cheated over there, and I just tried to pull it over and get it up over the pads.”

Eakin gave the Knights life at 16:28 of the second period, as defenseman Jon Merrill made a spectacular stretch pass from behind his own net to spring Eakin for his 14th goal.

Zykov tied the score 2-2 in the third when he finished off an odd-man rush after Karlsson dangled the puck through his legs and fed his new linemate for his fifth career NHL goal.

“It’s definitely what we needed,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “I thought we’ve played pretty good hockey in that stretch, but tonight when you play the top team in the league in their building and battle hard and compete hard and play our game, it’s definitely a confidence builder.”

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.