Golden Knights rally to defeat Blackhawks 4-3 in OT

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Collin Delia (60) looks back at a goal scored by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo Nuccio DiNuzzo)

Vegas Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) scores a goal past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo Nuccio DiNuzzo)

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo Nuccio DiNuzzo)

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Collin Delia (60) makes a save on a shot by Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo Nuccio DiNuzzo)

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) slips the puck past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo Nuccio DiNuzzo)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) scores a goal past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo Nuccio DiNuzzo)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) reacts after his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo Nuccio DiNuzzo)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) scores a goal past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo Nuccio DiNuzzo)

Vegas Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) scores a goal past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo Nuccio DiNuzzo)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) reacts after his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo Nuccio DiNuzzo)

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (5) gets the puck away from Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo Nuccio DiNuzzo)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) celebrates after his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo Nuccio DiNuzzo)

CHICAGO — Shea Theodore scored in overtime after Paul Stastny tied the game with 4:04 remaining in the third period to give the Golden Knights a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at United Center.

Alex Tuch and Ryan Carpenter scored in the second period for the Knights. Tuch also had an assist and extended his points streak to nine games, setting a franchise record.

Alex DeBrincat tallied twice, including a power-play goal at 7:22 of the second to give the Blackhawks a 3-1 lead.

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and Erik Gustafsson added two assists for Chicago, which went 2-for-4 on the power play.

