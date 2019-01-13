Golden Knights rally to defeat Blackhawks 4-3 in OT

CHICAGO — Shea Theodore scored in overtime after Paul Stastny tied the game with 4:04 remaining in the third period to give the Golden Knights a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at United Center.
Alex Tuch and Ryan Carpenter scored in the second period for the Knights. Tuch also had an assist and extended his points streak to nine games, setting a franchise record.
Alex DeBrincat tallied twice, including a power-play goal at 7:22 of the second to give the Blackhawks a 3-1 lead.
Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and Erik Gustafsson added two assists for Chicago, which went 2-for-4 on the power play.
