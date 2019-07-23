Golden Knights re-sign defenseman Deryk Engelland

The one-year deal has a base salary of $700,000 and could be worth up to $1.5 million if Engelland meets certain incentives.

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland addresses the media at City National Arena on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Golden Knights re-signed defenseman Deryk Engelland to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Engelland’s deal has a base salary of $700,000 and could be worth up to $1.5 million if he meets certain incentives.

Also, the Knights acquired goaltender Garret Sparks from the Toronto Maple Leafs for forward David Clarkson and a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NHL draft. Clarkson was acquired in the expansion draft but never played for the team.

