Golden Knights re-sign defenseman Deryk Engelland
The one-year deal has a base salary of $700,000 and could be worth up to $1.5 million if Engelland meets certain incentives.
The Golden Knights re-signed defenseman Deryk Engelland to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.
Engelland’s deal has a base salary of $700,000 and could be worth up to $1.5 million if he meets certain incentives.
Also, the Knights acquired goaltender Garret Sparks from the Toronto Maple Leafs for forward David Clarkson and a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NHL draft. Clarkson was acquired in the expansion draft but never played for the team.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Ben Gotz can be reached at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.