Golden Knights/NHL

Golden Knights re-sign defenseman Deryk Engelland

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2019 - 3:33 pm
 

The Golden Knights re-signed defenseman Deryk Engelland to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Engelland’s deal has a base salary of $700,000 and could be worth up to $1.5 million if he meets certain incentives.

Also, the Knights acquired goaltender Garret Sparks from the Toronto Maple Leafs for forward David Clarkson and a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NHL draft. Clarkson was acquired in the expansion draft but never played for the team.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

