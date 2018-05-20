Golden Knights reach Stanley Cup Final with 2-1 victory over Jets

Ryan Reaves scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period as the Golden Knights eliminated the Winnipeg Jets with a 2-1 victory Sunday, clinching their Western Conference Final 4-1.

The Golden Knights celebrate after right wing Alex Tuch (89) scored a first period goal during game five of the NHL Western Conference Finals on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Bell MTS Place, in Winnipeg, Canada. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save on Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) in the first period during game five of the NHL Western Conference Finals on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Bell MTS Place, in Winnipeg, Canada. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) collides with Jets center Jack Roslovic (52) while making a save in the first period during game five of the NHL Western Conference Finals on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Bell MTS Place, in Winnipeg, Canada. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) shoots on Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) in the first period during game five of the NHL Western Conference Finals on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Bell MTS Place, in Winnipeg, Canada. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) gives up a first period goal to Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) during game five of the NHL Western Conference Finals on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Bell MTS Place, in Winnipeg, Canada. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save in the first period during game five of the NHL Western Conference Finals on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Bell MTS Place, in Winnipeg, Canada. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save with the help of left wing Erik Haula (56) in the first period during game five of the NHL Western Conference Finals on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Bell MTS Place, in Winnipeg, Canada. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) collides with Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) in the first period during game five of the NHL Western Conference Finals on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Bell MTS Place, in Winnipeg, Canada. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save on Jets center Paul Stastny (25) in the first period during game five of the NHL Western Conference Finals on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Bell MTS Place, in Winnipeg, Canada. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save in the second period during game five of the NHL Western Conference Finals on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Bell MTS Place, in Winnipeg, Canada. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save in the second period during game five of the NHL Western Conference Finals on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Bell MTS Place, in Winnipeg, Canada. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) avoids a stick from Golden Knights center Tomas Nosek (92) in the second period during game five of the NHL Western Conference Finals on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Bell MTS Place, in Winnipeg, Canada. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save on Jets right wing Patrik Laine (29) in the second period during game five of the NHL Western Conference Finals on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Bell MTS Place, in Winnipeg, Canada. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save in the second period during game five of the NHL Western Conference Finals on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Bell MTS Place, in Winnipeg, Canada. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Tomas Nosek (92) celebrates after teammate Ryan Reaves (75) scored a second period goal during game five of the NHL Western Conference Finals on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Bell MTS Place, in Winnipeg, Canada. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Tomas Nosek (92) celebrates after right wing Ryan Reaves (75) scored a second period goal during game five of the NHL Western Conference Finals on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Bell MTS Place, in Winnipeg, Canada. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save on Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) in the second period during game five of the NHL Western Conference Finals on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Bell MTS Place, in Winnipeg, Canada. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Knights face the winner of the Eastern Conference Final between Tampa Bay and Washington. The Lightning lead that series 3-2 with Game 6 in Washington on Monday at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

