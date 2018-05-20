Golden Knights reach Stanley Cup Final with 2-1 victory over Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Ryan Reaves scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period as the Golden Knights eliminated the Winnipeg Jets with a 2-1 victory Sunday, clinching their Western Conference Final 4-1.
The Knights face the winner of the Eastern Conference Final between Tampa Bay and Washington. The Lightning lead that series 3-2 with Game 6 in Washington on Monday at 5 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
