Golden Knights recall Brandon Pirri from AHL

Brandon Pirri’s brief and uneventful stint in the American Hockey League is over.
The 27-year-old forward, who was sent down by the Golden Knights on Sunday, was back at City National Arena for practice Thursday ahead of Vegas’ game with the Colorado Avalanche.
Golden Knights back on the ice after the holiday break fir optional morning skate. No Max Pacioretty and no Colin Miller. Brandon Pirri is here. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/xlsyMm7AXW
— David Schoen 📰🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) December 27, 2018
The Knights demoted Pirri, who has three goals and an assist in three games, over their three-holiday break so he would stop accruing days on their NHL roster. If he reaches 30 days or 10 games played he would have to clear waivers to be sent back to the minors, so it was in the team’s best interest to keep him off the roster during the break.
Pirri, the AHL’s top scorer, likely didn’t mind anyway since he planned to spend the holidays in Chicago, where his wife is from.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
