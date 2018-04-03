Golden Knights recall forward Brandon Pirri from Chicago

The Golden Knights on Monday recalled forward Brandon Pirri from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League, Knights general manager George McPhee announced.

Chicago Wolves center Brandon Pirri, seen in 2017. (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

The 6-foot player who signed a two-way, one-year contract with Vegas on Oct. 4, will join the Knights on their three-game, regular-season-ending road trip to Canada this week and will be available for Tuesday night’s game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Pirri has recorded 51 points (29 goal, 22 assists) in 54 games to go with 26 penalty minutes for Chicago this season. His 29 goals lead the Wolves and his 51 points rank third.

The Toronto, Ontario native has scored a goal in four of his last five games and has recorded a point in seven of his last 10 contests.

Pirri appeared in 60 games with the New York Rangers during the 2016-17 season and finished with 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists). He has played parts of nine seasons with four NHL teams, totaling 226 games, and has 98 career points (57 goals, 41 assists).

