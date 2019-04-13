Golden Knights recover to beat Sharks 5-3 and tie series

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Goals by Mark Stone and William Karlsson lifted the Golden Knights to a 5-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Friday night and even their Western Conference quarterfinal series at one game apiece.
The Knights bolted to a 3-0 lead on goals by Cody Eakin, Colin Miller and Max Pacioretty, but the Sharks rallied to tie the score with three goals in the final three minutes of a wild first period.
Games 3 and 4 of the best-of-seven series are at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday (7 p.m.) and Tuesday (7:30 p.m.).
