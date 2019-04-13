Golden Knights recover to beat Sharks 5-3 and tie series

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) scores a short-handed goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender Aaron Dell (30) in the third period during game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates with teammates Mark Stone (61) and Paul Stastny (26) after scoring a first-period goal during game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals against the San Jose Sharks on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) fights San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) in the first period during game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) celebrates with teammate Nate Schmidt (88) after scoring a first-period goal during game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals against the San Jose Sharks on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) celebrates with teammates Nate Schmidt (88), Alex Tuch (89) and Max Pacioretty (67) after Eakin scored a first-period goal during game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals against the San Jose Sharks on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) celebrates with teammates Paul Stastny (26) and defenseman Colin Miller (6) after Miller scored a first-period goal during game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals against the San Jose Sharks on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) collides with Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) in the first period during game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) scores a goal in the first period against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) shoots on San Jose Sharks goaltender Aaron Dell (30) with Brent Burns (88) defending in the first period during game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) shoots on San Jose Sharks goaltender Aaron Dell (30) in the first period during game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) scores against Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) in the first period during game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

San Jose center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates with teammates after the Sharks scored a goal in the first period during game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals against the Golden Knights on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) in the first period during game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) celebrates with teammate Paul Stastny (26) after defenseman Colin Miller (out of frame) scored a first-period goal during game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals against the San Jose Sharks on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against San Jose Sharks center Joe Pavelski (8) in the first period during game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc (62) celebrates with teammates after center Logan Couture scored a first-period goal during game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals against the Golden Knights on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save in the second period during game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals against the San Jose Sharks on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

San Jose Sharks goaltender Aaron Dell (30) makes a save in the second period during game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals against the Golden Knights on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against San Jose Sharks left wing Marcus Sorensen (20) in the second period during game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9), center Joe Pavelski (8) and Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) argue with referees in the second period during game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against San Jose Sharks center Joe Pavelski (8) in the second period during game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) in the second period during game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) in the second period during game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

San Jose Sharks goaltender Aaron Dell (30) makes a save against Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) and center Paul Stastny (26) in the second period during game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save in the third period during game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals against the San Jose Sharks on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against San Jose Sharks left wing Marcus Sorensen (20) in the third period during game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save in the third period during game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals against the San Jose Sharks on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) and left wing Evander Kane (9) fight with Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) and right wing Mark Stone (61) at the end of the third period during game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) and center Joe Thornton (19) fight with Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) at the end of the third period during game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

San Jose Sharks fans make their way to their seats before the start of game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals against the Golden Knights on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights fans enter the SAP Center before the start of game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals with the San Jose Sharks on Friday, April 12, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

San Jose Sharks fans make their way to their seats before the start of game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals against the Golden Knights on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights fan Madeline Ellis, right, 11, cheers for Vegas during warmups before the start of game two of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals with the San Jose Sharks on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Goals by Mark Stone and William Karlsson lifted the Golden Knights to a 5-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Friday night and even their Western Conference quarterfinal series at one game apiece.

The Knights bolted to a 3-0 lead on goals by Cody Eakin, Colin Miller and Max Pacioretty, but the Sharks rallied to tie the score with three goals in the final three minutes of a wild first period.

Games 3 and 4 of the best-of-seven series are at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday (7 p.m.) and Tuesday (7:30 p.m.).

