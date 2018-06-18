Golden Knights release 2018 preseason schedule

The Golden Knights released their 2018 NHL preseason schedule Monday and will play seven games, four at T-Mobile Arena and three on the road.

The Golden Knights will be back on the ice at T-Mobile Arena Sept. 16.

The team’s 2018 NHL preseason schedule was announced Monday and the Knights will host the Arizona Coyotes in what will be the first of seven tuneups for the regular season. There will be four home and three away preseason games.

Highlighting the preseason schedule is a home-and-home with the Los Angeles Kings — Sept. 20 at Staples Center and Sept. 28 at T-Mobile, two against the Colorado Avalanche — Sept. 18 in Denver and Sept. 24 at T-Mobile and two against the San Jose Sharks — Sept. 22 at San Jose and Sept. 30 in Las Vegas.

The team also announced it will hold its training camp at City National Arena beginning Sept. 13 with the first on-ice practice on Sept. 14. Practices will be open to the general public on a first come-first served basis. The team’s rookie camp will be Sept. 6, also at City National Arena.

