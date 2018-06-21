Golden Knights release schedule for 2018-19 NHL season

The Golden Knights will play five of their first six games on the road, the NHL announced Thursday as the 2018-19 schedule was released.

The Knights play at Washington on Oct. 10 in a rematch of the Stanley Cup Final and face Pittsburgh the following night during a season-long five-game road trip.

The NHL announced Wednesday the Knights open the season at home Oct. 4 against Philadelphia and play at Minnesota on Oct. 6 in the Wild’s home opener.

Following the early road trip, the Knights have a five-game homestand from Oct. 16 to Oct. 28, their longest of the season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

