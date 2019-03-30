Golden Knights release ticket information for NHL playoffs

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) scores against Minnesota Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk (40) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Golden Knights announced their ticket plan Saturday for the first round of the NHL playoffs, one day after the team clinched a berth for the second consecutive season.

“Our playoff ticket options reward the loyalty of the most passionate, committed and ardent Vegas Golden Knights season-ticket members with preferred pricing and a flexible payment option that gives fans the opportunity to pay once the round is complete,” team president Kerry Bubolz said in a statement. “We have had the best in-arena atmosphere in the NHL this season, and we will look to take that to another level come playoff time.”

Full season-ticket members retain their seats and will receive information on pricing, additional purchase options and parking for first-round games at T-Mobile Arena via email Monday.

They are automatically enrolled in the “Knights Vow” program and will receive tickets electronically through via Flash Seats within 24 hours of each game.

Full members in good standing are provided a “Cheer Now, Pay Later” arrangement, in which fans make their payment at the conclusion of the first round.

Partial season-ticket holders and those on the “Can’t Wait List” also will receive access to presale tickets.

A limited number of tickets will be released to the public at noon Friday and will be available at vegasgoldenknights.com/tickets.

The Knights’ first-round opponent has not been finalized, though all signs point to it being the San Jose Sharks. The dates and times of the series will be released by the league at the conclusion of the regular season April 6.

Purchases for games not played will be refunded within seven to 10 days.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.