Golden Knights requiring wristbands for fans at playoff practices

If you’re planning to check out a Golden Knights’ playoff practice, be ready to arrive early.

The Golden Knights announced Sunday that entry to playoff practices at City National Arena will be by wristband only.

The team will distribute wristbands at the entrance of the facility two hours prior to the posted practice time.

Once all wristbands are given out, capacity is set for practice.

On days the Golden Knights play at home, the team will hold a pre-game skate at City National Arena for 30 to 45 minutes.

Practice times will be available on the Golden Knights’ Twitter account or by calling City National Arena guest services.

The Knights, who open the Stanley Cup playoffs at San Jose at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, will hold a watch party at the Downtown Events Center in downtown Las Vegas for Game 1.

The team will conduct a watch party for Game 2 at Topgolf at MGM Grand on Friday.

Admission is free to the first-come, first-serve areas on both days.

