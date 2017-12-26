Golden Knights return from break to face surging Anaheim Ducks

The first-place Golden Knights embark on a pivotal two-game road trip through Southern California starting Wednesday against the surging Anaheim Ducks.

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant watches his players during the NHL team's practice at the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant watches his players during team's practice on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant on the bench as his team takes on the Florida Panthers during an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant didn’t want his players thinking about hockey during the three-day holiday break.

But it’s back to work for the first-place Knights.

The Western Conference leaders embark on a pivotal two-game road trip through Southern California starting Wednesday against the surging Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m. at Honda Center.

“Hopefully the guys have a good break and when they come back we get right back at it,” Gallant said Saturday following the 3-0 victory over Washington. “The momentum’s been really good lately. We’ve just got to try and find that when we come back.”

The Knights (23-9-2, 48 points) entered the holiday break leading the Western Conference in points percentage (.706) and haven’t lost in regulation since Dec. 1.

The shutout of Washington was their fourth win in a row, and the Knights are 8-0-1 in their past nine games.

“They think they’re a good hockey team, and they believe in their hockey team,” Gallant said. “Every time we beat some good teams, the guys get more confidence. And it started from Day One. … If we work hard, compete hard and keep playing the way we’re playing we can beat anybody.”

The back-to-back games in Southern California begin a stretch that will see the Knights play eight of their next 12 games on the road.

The Knights face Los Angeles (22-11-4, 48 points) on Thursday at Staples Center with first place in the Pacific Division at stake.

The Knights are 9-1 against the Pacific Division and 2-0 against the Ducks, including a 4-2 win here on Nov. 22. The Knights won 4-3 in a shootout Dec. 5 at T-Mobile Arena.

“I know they’re two big games coming up, but every game is a big game,” Gallant said. “You take one at a time and worry about playing against Anaheim and then see how that goes. And then we’ll worry about playing L.A. Take one at a time, and if you look too far ahead it’s not going to help you.”

Anaheim (16-13-8, 40 points) won two straight before the break and sits one point ahead of Chicago, Minnesota and Calgary for the second wild card after an injury-plagued start to the season.

The Ducks have at least one point in nine of the last 11 games (5-2-4) and have killed off 22 of the past 25 opposition power plays.

“You look at their team and their roster, they’re one of the top teams in the NHL,” Gallant said. “They’ve had injuries all year. They’re a top, top team and they compete every night. They just finished a real good road trip.”

Anaheim captain Ryan Getzlaf returned to the lineup Dec. 11 after he missed 19 games due to a facial fracture and has points in six straight games (one goal, eight assists).

Getzlaf has added much-needed scoring punch for a team that is 28th in the league in goals per game at 2.68.

“We’ve got to make sure we play our game,” Gallant said. “Our game’s a simple game and we see it every night when we’re playing well. When we don’t have the same jump, when we’re not first on pucks, we’re not quick, then we’re a different team. We’ve got to make sure we’re playing our game.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

Game day Who: Golden Knights vs. Ducks When: 7 p.m. Wednesday Where: Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif. TV: AT&T SportsNet (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757) Radio: KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM) Line: Golden Knights plus-106; over 6 plus-112