Golden Knights ride third-period success to first place

Early in the season, the Golden Knights were strongest in the second period. And they were getting good results.
Lately, the third period has been the team’s strength, as it has surged to the top of the Pacific Division with a 13-6-1 record and 27 points in 20 games.
The Knights either have outscored or played the opponent even in the final 20 minutes in four of the past five games. The one time the Knights were outscored, they lost when Edmonton dominated the third period 5-1 in an 8-2 win Nov. 14.
Entering Friday’s 3 p.m. game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena, the Knights have an 8-6 scoring edge in the third period in the past five games. So what changed?
“I don’t know that it’s any one thing,” forward James Neal said Thursday after a 30-minute practice at City National Arena, one day after a 4-2 victory at Anaheim. “Part of it may be we’re more used to playing together. The goaltending has been very good. Everyone’s been contributing offensively.”
Defenseman Brad Hunt said there’s a higher level of accountability.
“We have trust in our game and trust in the system, and it has been a big improvement,” he said. “It’s the team coming together, and it’s a good character room. We’re playing a team game.”
Coach Gerard Gallant has not deviated from that system, which calls for four forward lines and three sets of defensemen all playing. By rolling out four lines on a regular basis, it provides for fresh legs in the third period, and it showed Wednesday. The Knights were winning the races to the majority of the loose pucks and making plays in the Anaheim end.
No forward played more than 20 minutes against the Ducks, and the top line of Erik Haula, Neal and Perron averaged about 19 minutes. Neal had a goal and an assist, and Perron had two assists. Three of the four points generated by that line were in the third period.
The line of William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith averaged about 16½ minutes, with Marchessault getting a goal and two assists, Karlsson a goal and an assist and Smith an assist. Five of the six points were in the final 20 minutes.
“Early in the year, we were scoring a lot of goals in the second period,” Gallant said. “Lately, the third period has been a good period for us.”
The Knights took a franchise-best 49 shots against Ducks goaltender John Gibson and have had 40 or more shots in their past two games. Forward David Perron said the offensive pressure is helping the team win the third period.
“We’re using our speed and creating chances,” Perron said. “And it’s all four lines. We’re moving the puck quick, and guys are getting good opportunities and they’re going in.”
At the other end, Maxime Lagace is gaining confidence with each start. He has started 10 straight games and has three consecutive wins. He’s expected to start Friday.
“I’m definitely more comfortable and confident than I was a few weeks ago,” said Lagace, who has faced 36 total shots in the third period of his past five games and has allowed four goals. “For me, it’s stick to the game plan with (goaltenders coach) Dave (Prior) and keep things simple and give the team a chance to win.”
Sharks vs. Golden Knights
When: 3 p.m. Friday
Where: T-Mobile Arena
TV: AT&T SportsNet (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757)
Radio: KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Knights -110; total 6
Three storylines to follow:
1. Handling success. Given the Golden Knights’ work ethic and makeup, it’s unlikely that they will let their first-place standing go to their heads. If anything, it should inspire them to work harder in an attempt to remain atop the Pacific Division.
2. Missing Marleau? The Sharks couldn’t convince forward Patrick Marleau to re-sign, and the veteran opted to use free agency as a pathway to Toronto. Marleau has played well for the Maple Leafs, and San Jose, which has struggled to score (its 50 goals are last in the NHL), misses Marleau, who has eight goals and 15 points in 23 games.
3. Controlling Burns. Brent Burns, the burly, bearded San Jose defenseman, has yet to score a goal this season after registering 27 and 29 in the past two seasons. In 20 games, he has eight assists and is minus-6 for the season. Those are not Burns-like numbers, and the Knights no doubt will be aware of his presence.
