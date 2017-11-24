Golden Knights ride third-period success to first place

The third period has been the Golden Knights’ strength lately, as it has surged to the top of the Pacific Division with a 13-6-1 record and 27 points in 20 games.

Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and defenseman Josh Manson (42) and Vegas Golden Knights left winger Erik Haula (56) all watch the puck go in the net on a shot by Vegas defenseman James Neal, not shown, in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Vegas won 4-2. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

November 22, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) celebrates with left wing David Perron (57) and defenseman Brad Hunt (77) his goal scored against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

November 22, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; /Anaheim Ducks defenseman Sami Vatanen (45) helps goalie John Gibson (36) defend the goal as Vegas Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) moves in for a shot during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

November 22, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Vegas Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) is congratulated by defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) and center William Karlsson (71) on his goal scored against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb; Nate Schmidt; Erik Haula, of Finland; David Perron; and James Neal, from left, celebrate Haula's goal as Vancouver Canucks' Sam Gagner pauses on the ice during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights right winger Pierre-Eduard Bellemare (41) scores past Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and defenseman Jacob Larsson (14) in the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. The Golden Knights won, 4-2. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks players form a circle around the puck in the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. The Golden Knights won 4-2. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal as Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) collects the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. The Knights won 4-2. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Early in the season, the Golden Knights were strongest in the second period. And they were getting good results.

Lately, the third period has been the team’s strength, as it has surged to the top of the Pacific Division with a 13-6-1 record and 27 points in 20 games.

The Knights either have outscored or played the opponent even in the final 20 minutes in four of the past five games. The one time the Knights were outscored, they lost when Edmonton dominated the third period 5-1 in an 8-2 win Nov. 14.

Entering Friday’s 3 p.m. game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena, the Knights have an 8-6 scoring edge in the third period in the past five games. So what changed?

“I don’t know that it’s any one thing,” forward James Neal said Thursday after a 30-minute practice at City National Arena, one day after a 4-2 victory at Anaheim. “Part of it may be we’re more used to playing together. The goaltending has been very good. Everyone’s been contributing offensively.”

Defenseman Brad Hunt said there’s a higher level of accountability.

“We have trust in our game and trust in the system, and it has been a big improvement,” he said. “It’s the team coming together, and it’s a good character room. We’re playing a team game.”

Coach Gerard Gallant has not deviated from that system, which calls for four forward lines and three sets of defensemen all playing. By rolling out four lines on a regular basis, it provides for fresh legs in the third period, and it showed Wednesday. The Knights were winning the races to the majority of the loose pucks and making plays in the Anaheim end.

No forward played more than 20 minutes against the Ducks, and the top line of Erik Haula, Neal and Perron averaged about 19 minutes. Neal had a goal and an assist, and Perron had two assists. Three of the four points generated by that line were in the third period.

The line of William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith averaged about 16½ minutes, with Marchessault getting a goal and two assists, Karlsson a goal and an assist and Smith an assist. Five of the six points were in the final 20 minutes.

“Early in the year, we were scoring a lot of goals in the second period,” Gallant said. “Lately, the third period has been a good period for us.”

The Knights took a franchise-best 49 shots against Ducks goaltender John Gibson and have had 40 or more shots in their past two games. Forward David Perron said the offensive pressure is helping the team win the third period.

“We’re using our speed and creating chances,” Perron said. “And it’s all four lines. We’re moving the puck quick, and guys are getting good opportunities and they’re going in.”

At the other end, Maxime Lagace is gaining confidence with each start. He has started 10 straight games and has three consecutive wins. He’s expected to start Friday.

“I’m definitely more comfortable and confident than I was a few weeks ago,” said Lagace, who has faced 36 total shots in the third period of his past five games and has allowed four goals. “For me, it’s stick to the game plan with (goaltenders coach) Dave (Prior) and keep things simple and give the team a chance to win.”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.