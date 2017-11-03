Golden Knights’ road woes continue with 2-1 loss to Bruins

Boston’s Sean Kuraly put home a rebound midway through the third period, and the Bruins defeated the Golden Knights 2-1 Thursday night at TD Garden.

Boston Bruins' Riley Nash, left, cannot get the puck past Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Nov 2, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) controls the puck between Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) and left wing William Carrier (28) during the first period at TD Garden. (Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports)

Nov 2, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) eyes the puck defended by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the first period at TD Garden. (Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports)

Nov 2, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) shoots the puck on goal during the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden. (Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports)

Nov 2, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) controls the puck between Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) and left wing William Carrier (28) during the first period at TD Garden. (Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports)

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara reaches in for the puck as teammate Charlie McAvoy, right, battles Vegas Golden Knights' James Neal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) tries to get around Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy, right, collides with Vegas Golden Knights' Cody Eakin during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

In this photo taken with a fisheye lens, Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson, left, battles in the corner with Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara, right, collides withe Vegas Golden Knights' James Neal (18) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Boston Bruins' Riley Nash, center, celebrates his goal against Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace, right, with teammate Matt Beleskey during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Cody Eakin is congratulated at the bench after scoring against the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Boston Bruins' Tim Schaller (59) battles Vegas Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace makes a save against the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

BOSTON — Boston’s Sean Kuraly put home a rebound midway through the third period, and the Bruins defeated the Golden Knights 2-1 Thursday night at TD Garden.

The loss was the Knights’ third straight. They are 0-3 on their six-game trip and 8-4 overall.

The Bruins took a 1-0 lead 3:24 into the second period, as Riley Nash got his own rebound and beat Maxime Lagace. The Knights tied the score at 9:34 of the second, as Nate Schmidt stole the puck from Jake DeBrusk, fed Cody Eakin at the right faceoff circle, and Eakin beat Tuukka Rask for his second goal of the season.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

