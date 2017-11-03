Golden Knights’ road woes continue with 2-1 loss to Bruins

BOSTON — Boston’s Sean Kuraly put home a rebound midway through the third period, and the Bruins defeated the Golden Knights 2-1 Thursday night at TD Garden.
The loss was the Knights’ third straight. They are 0-3 on their six-game trip and 8-4 overall.
The Bruins took a 1-0 lead 3:24 into the second period, as Riley Nash got his own rebound and beat Maxime Lagace. The Knights tied the score at 9:34 of the second, as Nate Schmidt stole the puck from Jake DeBrusk, fed Cody Eakin at the right faceoff circle, and Eakin beat Tuukka Rask for his second goal of the season.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
