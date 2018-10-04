Golden Knights roster, rivals, Gritty and predictions — PODCAST

Reporters Adam Hill and Ben Gotz go over the Golden Knights’ roster as training camp ends and the team prepares for the season opener against the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, right, makes a save against center Paul Stastny during practice on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, at City National Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Defenseman Jake Bischoff earns a spot that opened when Nate Schmidt was suspended for 20 games after a positive test for performance enhancing drugs. Bischoff, 24, got the spot over Erik Brannstrom, a 19-year-old prospect who turned heads in the preseason.

Who will be the Knights’ biggest rival this season? The Los Angeles Kings? San Jose Sharks? Winnipeg Jets?

And is it better to accept a blood donation from Gritty, the Flyers’ new mascot, or from Chance, the Knights’ mascot?

The answers to these questions and more in the Golden Edge podcast’s sixth episode.

