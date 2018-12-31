Golden Knights rout Coyotes 5-1 for 3rd straight win

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Paul Stastny, Reilly Smith, Cody Eakin, Brandon Pirri and Ryan Carpenter scored and the Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-1 on Sunday at Gila River Arena.
Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves to earn his league-leading 22nd win.
The Knights improved to 23-15-4 and moved into a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with the Calgary Flames. The Flames have played three fewer games than the Knights.
