Golden Knights rout Coyotes 5-1 for 3rd straight win

Paul Stastny, Reilly Smith, Cody Eakin, Brandon Pirri and Ryan Carpenter scored in the Knights’ third straight win.

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with center Brandon Pirri (73) and right wing Alex Tuch (89) as Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) and Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) look for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Coyotes right wing Richard Panik (14) skates around Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and Coyotes defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, right, to get to the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with center Jonathan Marchessault (81) and defenseman Brad Hunt (77) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) scores a goal against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Paul Stastny, Reilly Smith, Cody Eakin, Brandon Pirri and Ryan Carpenter scored and the Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-1 on Sunday at Gila River Arena.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves to earn his league-leading 22nd win.

The Knights improved to 23-15-4 and moved into a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with the Calgary Flames. The Flames have played three fewer games than the Knights.

