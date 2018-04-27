Golden Knights rout San Jose Sharks 7-0 in series opener

Seven players scored goals and Marc-Andre Fleury posted his third shutout in five playoff games as the Golden Knights dismantled the San Jose Sharks 7-0 Thursday night in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals.

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin, second from left, celebrates his goal against the San Jose Sharks with teammates during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) celebrates his goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault, not pictured, during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault, center, celebrates his goal against the San Jose Sharks with right wing Reilly Smith (19) and center William Karlsson (71) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) battles for the puck against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) and right wing Timo Meier (28) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by center Cody Eakin, not pictured, during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) scores a goal past San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights fans celebrates a score during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights celebrates a score by left wing Erik Haula (56) go in for a score during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) and San Jose Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon (4) go for the puck during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) attempt a shot against San Jose Sharks during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

San Jose Sharks center Chris Tierney (50) at the end of the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) celebrates a goal by Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks center Chris Tierney, center left, gets tripped up as San Jose Sharks goaltender Aaron Dell (30) goes for the puck while Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) looks on during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, not pictured, during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) controls the puck as San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns (88) defends during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) gets tripped up as San Jose Sharks left wing Mikkel Boedker (89) goes after the puck during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) watch the puck pass by during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) gets scored on by Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, not pictured, during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

It took the Golden Knights four games and almost 14 periods to score seven goals in the first round of the playoffs.

They needed considerably less time to reach that total in the second round.

The Knights scored four times in the first period, and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury posted his third shutout of the postseason Thursday night in a 7-0 thumping of San Jose before an announced crowd of 18,444 at T-Mobile Arena.

Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals is 5 p.m. Saturday, and the Sharks could be without wing Evander Kane, who was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct early in the third period.

The league is expected to review the play Friday.

“We’re happy with the way we played all night,” Knights center Erik Haula said. “(Fleury) was great when he needed to be, and we were treating the puck well, crashing the net and doing the right things.

“We feel good about our game. We can’t have a letdown next game. We’re going to have to play the same way, play hard, play fast and physical and keep doing the right things.”

Jonathan Marchessault finished with a goal and two assists, and linemates William Karlsson and Reilly Smith each had three assists.

The line of Haula, James Neal and Alex Tuch combined for three goals and three assists, as seven players scored for the Knights.

San Jose goaltender Martin Jones, who gave up four goals in a four-game sweep of Anaheim, allowed five goals on 13 shots Thursday before he was replaced by Aaron Dell in the second period.

“Honestly, the fans helped out a lot,” Tuch said. “I didn’t know how it was going to be not playing in nine days, but as soon as they yelled “Night” during the national anthem, I knew we were in for a good game.”

Fleury finished with 33 saves, including 17 in the first period when the Sharks had three power-play opportunities. He made a stop on Kevin Labanc in the final minute to preserve the shutout.

The Knights, who hadn’t played since April 17 at Los Angeles, showed no ill effects from their lengthy layoff, scoring on three of their first five shots.

Cody Eakin deflected Brayden McNabb’s shot from the point for his second goal of the playoffs 4:31 in, and 26 seconds later, Haula put the Knights ahead 2-0.

Tuch carried the puck into the zone with speed and left it for Haula, whose wrist shot appeared to fool Jones after it was partially deflected by the stick of Sharks forward Logan Couture.

Marchessault notched his first career postseason goal at 6:02 when he snapped a shot past Jones to the blocker side before Tuch weaved his way through four Sharks at the blue line and made it 4-0 with a power-play tally at 11:43.

“I knew they were going to try to stand me up at the blue line, so I just kept my head up and tried to make a good play and I was able to break through,” Tuch said. “I’d gone on Jones a couple times high glove, and I think he thought I was going high glove, so I went blocker side.”

Defenseman Shea Theodore finished off a beautiful tic-tac-toe passing sequence 3:28 into the second period to chase Jones.

Miller and Neal, who had a goal disallowed late in the second period, scored power-play goals in the third.

The Knights finished 3-for-10 with the man advantage.

“It’s one game. We’re fortunate enough to be able to put a lot in the back of the net, but it just comes down to one win at home,” Smith said. “These are important wins, but you move on to the next one.”

