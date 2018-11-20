Golden Knights routed in Calgary, 7-2

CALGARY — The Golden Knights were hoping to follow up a solid victory in Edmonton on Sunday night with another strong effort against the Flames.
They got the exact opposite.
The Knights were outplayed all over the ice in a 7-2 loss at Scotiabank Saddledome in a game they were out of from the opening faceoff.
Calgary scored five times on backup goaltender Malcolm Subban in the first period and led 7-0 before the Knights scored twice early in the third period.
Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each had four points for the Flames (12-8-1).
Sean Monahan scored twice and added an assist for Calgary, which scored three times on the power play.
The Knights hadn’t allowed more than five goals in a game this season before Monday.
Nick Holden and Max Pacioretty had the goals for the Knights (9-12-1), who wrap up their three-game road trip in Arizona against the Coyotes on Wednesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
