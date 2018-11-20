Golden Knights routed in Calgary, 7-2

Calgary scored five times on backup goaltender Malcolm Subban in the first period and led 7-0 before the Knights scored twice early in the third period.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban, left, reacts after letting in a goal during second period NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban, center, stops a shot from Calgary Flames' Derek Ryan, left, as Golden Knights' Shea Theodore looks on during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty, right, celebrates his goal with teammate Reilly Smith during third period NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier, left, checks Calgary Flames' Rasmus Andersson, of Sweden, during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier, right, shoots the puck past Calgary Flames' Sam Bennett, center, and Juuso Valimaki, of Finland, during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' head coach Gerard Gallant, top center, watches the action during second-period NHL hockey game action against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' head coach Gerard Gallant, center, watches the action during second-period NHL hockey game action against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk, centere, celebrates his goal with teammates Sam Bennett, left, and Mikael Backlund, of Sweden, during second-period NHL hockey game action against the Vegas Golden Knights in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau, centre, skates between Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty, left, and Alex Tuch during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch, right, and Calgary Flames' Mark Jankowski battle for position during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Colin Miller, left, checks Calgary Flames' Michael Frolik, of the Czech Republic, into the boards during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith, right, has his shot blocked by Calgary Flames goalie David Rittich, of the Czech Republic, during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson, right, of Sweden, is knocked to the ice as teammate Jonathan Marchessault, left, and Calgary Flames' Sam Bennett, center, and T.J. Brodie scramble for the puck during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch, right, checks Calgary Flames' Travis Hamonic during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Calgary Flames' Sean Monahan celebrates his goal during first-period NHL hockey game action against the Vegas Golden Knights in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier, left, tries to get the puck past Calgary Flames goalie David Rittich, of the Czech Republic, during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

CALGARY — The Golden Knights were hoping to follow up a solid victory in Edmonton on Sunday night with another strong effort against the Flames.

They got the exact opposite.

The Knights were outplayed all over the ice in a 7-2 loss at Scotiabank Saddledome in a game they were out of from the opening faceoff.

Calgary scored five times on backup goaltender Malcolm Subban in the first period and led 7-0 before the Knights scored twice early in the third period.

Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each had four points for the Flames (12-8-1).

Sean Monahan scored twice and added an assist for Calgary, which scored three times on the power play.

The Knights hadn’t allowed more than five goals in a game this season before Monday.

Nick Holden and Max Pacioretty had the goals for the Knights (9-12-1), who wrap up their three-game road trip in Arizona against the Coyotes on Wednesday.

