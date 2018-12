Santa Claus made a surprise visit to T-Mobile Arena Saturday ahead of the Golden Knights’ game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Santa Claus made a surprise visit to T-Mobile Arena Saturday ahead of the Golden Knights’ game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Santa (Ryan Reaves) and his helpful elf (Will Carrier) surprised a lucky group of kids with Knights swag and tickets to a game.

Check out the video above.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Cassie Soto at csoto@reviewjournal.com. Follow @_CassieSoto on Twitter.