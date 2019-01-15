Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves returns to site of his biggest goal

Ryan Reaves was scratched for the first nine games of the postseason, then produced the goal that put the Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final when he deflected a shot past Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after Ryan Reaves (75) scored during second period NHL Western Conference Finals game 5 hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Winnipeg, Sunday, May 20, 2018. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Paul Stastny was asked Monday what he remembered most about last season’s Western Conference Final between the Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets.

“Reavo’s goal,” said Stastny, who played for the Jets in the series.

Stastny’s memory certainly was aided by Knights winger Ryan Reaves whispering, “Say my goal, say my goal,” into his ear during the media scrum.

But the fact is, Reaves’ second-period goal that held up as the Game 5 clincher remains one of the most indelible moments in Knights’ team history.

“Obviously it was a really fun series, especially me being from here,” said Reaves, a Winnipeg native. “Probably the biggest goal of my life I scored here last year.”

Reaves didn’t have a goal in 21 games during the regular season after being acquired by the Knights prior to the trade deadline in February.

He was scratched for the first nine games of the postseason, then produced the goal that put the Knights in the Stanley Cup Final when he deflected Luca Sbisa’s shot past Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck for a 2-1 lead.

Reaves, whose stick was sent to the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto to be displayed, doesn’t expect a warm welcome at Bell MTS Place on Tuesday when the Knights face Winnipeg for the first time since his goal.

“I like playing here, and I’ve always got friends and family that come out here, whether they’re wearing the Knights jerseys or the Jets jerseys,” Reaves said. “There always seem to be a few that throw on the Jets, but always a good time.”

Kicking back

The Knights took advantage of the two days off between games by staying an extra day in Chicago and flying into Winnipeg on Monday morning.

Coach Gerard Gallant and his assistants put the Knights through a short but high-paced practice soon after landing.

“It was a good day off,” Gallant said. “Not too often you go on the road you get two days in between games. I thought it was great. Stayed in Chicago overnight and relaxed there and had a good day watching football and today they get on the plane and they work hard.”

Jets update

Winnipeg defenseman Tyler Myers (lower body) participated in the Jets’ optional skate Monday and will decide Tuesday whether he can play against the Knights.

“I’ll give it one more skate before I give a definitive answer, but I feel pretty good right now,” Myers said.

