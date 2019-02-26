Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves teases new beer

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay interacts with staff at his new Strip restaurant Hell's Kitchen on Sunday, January 7, 2018, at Caesars Palace hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay holds a finished plate of beef wellington at his new Strip restaurant Hell's Kitchen on Sunday, January 7, 2018, at Caesars Palace hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

A glass of Ryan Reaves' new beer, Training Day, sits on a table at a party for the release of the beer at PKWY Tavern Flamingo in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves speaks during NHL hockey media day for the Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knight player Ryan Reaves, whose Training Day Golden Ale is now available at about 60 bars throughout the valley, is hoping to release his second beer “in the next couple of months.” Reaves filled us in on the release at a party for his company, 7Five Brewing Co., held Saturday at Hyde Bellagio.

“Hopefully for summer season, which doesn’t seem like it’s coming anytime soon right now,” he said, referencing the cold February weather. “I don’t know what’s going on in this city. But once the sunshine’s shining, we’re hoping to have a lager.”

Adam Coates, Reaves’ partner in the project, says there’s no name to report yet for that release or an IPA that’s also in the works.

Scotch is coming

“Game of Thrones” returns to HBO on April 14, and chef Barry Dakake wants to whet your appetite with a Westeros-themed Scotch and dinner pairing. On March 5, Scotch 80 Prime at the Palms will host a “Game of Thrones” single-malt whiskey dinner. The meal will feature four courses: duck breast salad, lamb chops and scallops, bison filet mignon and bourbon toffee cake. Between their presentations, the restaurant’s Scotch master Cody Frederickson will take guests on a tour of the official “Game of Thrones” single-malt Scotch collection, which features whiskies dedicated to seven of the show’s iconic houses (Stark, Tully, Targaryen, Lannister, Greyjoy, Baratheon and Tyrell) and one for The Night’s Watch. Tickets are $260 a person and available by calling 702-942-6856.

Forte Tapas’ new menu, chef

Forte Tapas, which is preparing to celebrate its 10th anniversary this summer, has rolled out a new menu created by chef Tylor Urias, who took over as head chef in December. Urias’ resume includes time in the kitchens of Michelin-starred chefs such as like Michael Tusk, Luigi Fineo, Thomas Keller, Carlos Salgado and Andrew Sutton, and stints at Andrea at Newport Beach’s Pelican Hill resort and Napa Rose at Disneyland’s Grand Californian hotel. His new creations play off the restaurant’s reputation for eclectic cuisine drawing inspiration from Spain, Eastern Europe and beyond, with dishes such as pulpo de vino rojo, Manchego fundido, truffle and root vegetable agnolotti and an entire section of the menu created with the restaurant’s Spanish Josper broiler. Forte is also scheduled to be featured for the second time on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” in mid-March.

Beer festival chef lineup

The organizers of this year’s Great Vegas Festival of Beer, which will be April 5-6 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, have announced the chefs participating in Friday night’s Mad Craft Experience. Joseph Thompson of Jake & Eli, John Simmons of Tacos & Beer and Tacotarian, Hexx Kitchen + Bar’s Carlos Buscaglia, Esther’s Kitchen chef James Trees and Eric Hobbie of A Family Secret will battle it out to determine who can prepare the best beer-infused dishes. Early tickets for Mad Craft Experience, which are separate from tickets for Saturday’s tasting, are $55 plus fees through Sunday, and available at greatvegasbeer.com.Macayo closes

After nearly 60 years of serving Mexican food in Las Vegas, Macayo Vegas announced Monday both of its locations will be closing.

“To our loyal customers, thank you for allowing us to serve you for the last 59 years,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. The restaurant at 8245 W. Sahara Ave. will close March 10. A closing date for Macayo’s at 1741 E. Charleston Blvd. was not announced.

Brunch menu at Black Sheep

Black Sheep quietly rolled out Sunday brunch service this past weekend. While the menu is still being tweaked, it currently includes dishes such as challah bread French toast with blueberry compote and brandy syrup, hot kimchi chicken on a honey butter scallion waffle, scallion pancake with duck confit and lemongrass-braised short rib eggs Benedict. The brunch, which also offers bottomless mimosas, bellinis and rose for $20, will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.

UNLVino honorees announced

Congrats to Eataly’s Nicole Brisson. The chef is one of three people who will receive the Dom Perignon Award of Excellence at this year’s UNLVino festival. Don Ross of Caesars Entertainment will be honored at the Bubble-Licious event on April 11, followed by Hae Un Lee of Lee’s Liquors on April 12 at Sake Fever and Brisson at the Grand Tasting on April 13.

Hell’s Kitchen turns 1

Gordon Ramsay fans may want to keep their eyes peeled for him if they’re in one of his five local restaurants this weekend. The celebrity chef will be in town to attend a special invitation-only one-year anniversary dinner for his Hell’s Kitchen restaurant in front of Caesars Palace. Hell’s Kitchen Season 18 winner Ariel Fox is also scheduled to attend the Friday-night celebration.

Vanderpump lands opening date

Caesars Palace has announced March 30 as the opening date for Vanderpump Cocktail Garden. This will be the first local establishment for restaurateur and reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump.

Have an item for Confidante? Email hrinella@reviewjournal.com or amancini@reviewjournal.com.