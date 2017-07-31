Golden Knights scheduled for 5 national TV appearances

The NHL expansion team will be seen five times on NBC Sports Network, including Oct. 10 home opener.

Vegas Golden Knights' Jayden Halbgewachs, right, during a scrimmage as part of the team's development camp at Las Vegas Ice Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 30, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights will get some national television exposure in their inaugural season.

NBC announced its NHL television schedule Monday and the Knights will be televised five times, all on the NBC Sports Network. Included is the team’s Oct. 10 home opener at T-Mobile Arena against the Arizona Coyotes.

The other four dates are Dec. 28 at Los Angeles, Feb. 2 at Minnesota, Feb. 27 against the Kings at T-Mobile and March 22 at San Jose.

The Knights are not scheduled to appear on the flagship, NBC. The network will begin its NHL on NBC coverage Nov. 24 when the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins visit Boston to meet the Bruins.

NBCSN’s coverage beings on the NHL’s opening night Oct. 4 with a doubleheader, St. Louis vs. Pittsburgh and Philadelphia at San Jose. There will be 99 games televised between NBC and NBCSN, including the Jan. 1 Winter Classic in New York between Buffalo and the New York Rangers at Citi Field and the NHL All-Star Weekend Jan. 27-28 in Tampa, Florida.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.