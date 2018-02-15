Golden Knights scout Mark Workman dies of cancer at 47

The Golden Knights lost a member of their hockey family as amateur scout Mark Workman died Wednesday from liver cancer. He was 47 years old.

Mark Workman (Vegas Golden Knights via Twitter)

“Today is an incredibly sad day for the entire Vegas Golden Knights family and especially our hockey operations staff,” Knights general manager George McPhee said in a statement. “Mark Workman was a tremendous scout, coach and an even better person. He played an integral role within our amateur scouting team and was instrumental in our preparation leading up to our inaugural amateur draft last summer.

“He had a keen eye for talent, a great sense of player evaluation and simply loved the game of hockey. We were all privileged to work with Mark and call him a friend. We send our deepest condolences to the entire Workman family and to all those who were fortunate to know him. He will be missed dearly.”

According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Workman was having issues with his liver back in October and was diagnosed with cancer in late December. He had begun chemotherapy last month and was at his home in Minnesota when he died.

Workman joined the Golden Knights as an amateur scout in the fall of 2016 after most recently serving as associate head coach of Robert Morris University. Workman began his tenure as an assistant coach at Robert Morris in 2009 and remained on the staff through the end of the 2015-16 season, spending his final three years as associate head coach.

During Workman’s tenure at Robert Morris, the Colonials reached their first NCAA tournament, winning the Atlantic Hockey postseason championship in 2014. He had also been an assistant at Minnesota-Duluth and Brown.

