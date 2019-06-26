Golden Knights scrimmages to require digital tickets
Digital tickets will be required Thursday when the Golden Knights will hold their first joint scrimmage of development camp at 4 p.m. Thursday at City National Arena.
Digital tickets will be required when the Golden Knights hold their first joint scrimmage of development camp at 4 p.m. Thursday at City National Arena.
The tickets, available for free through Flash Seats, also will be required for scrimmages Friday (10 a.m.) and Saturday (9:15 a.m.) at City National Arena.
To obtain the free digital tickets as well as reserved and VIP seating, visit https://www.nhl.com/goldenknights/tickets/dev-camp.
More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.