Golden Knights second line shows consistency

Things continue to go well for the Golden Knights’ second line of Erik Haula, James Neal and David Perron, as evidenced by their performance in Thursday’s 5-3 win over the San Jose Sharks.

James Neal on why his line is so effective (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Erik Haula, James Neal and David Perron are consistently producing. The line has registered at least one point in 10 of the Golden Knights’ past 11 games, and they combined for four points Thursday, with Haula and Neal each scoring one goal and Perron getting two assists.

“We like playing with each other, and we have a nice mix,” Haula said. “I try to bring something. James brings a different thing, and David brings something else. We all want to compete to be the best.”

Neal said: “The more you play with guys, the more comfortable you get. We’ve had good chemistry from Day One.”

Perron has a career-high 36 assists this season. His previous best was 35 with St. Louis in 2008-09.

Streak stays alive

The Knights extended their streak of games with a power-play goal to nine Thursday after getting one final opportunity with 2:13 to play when the Sharks’ Dylan Demelo went to the penalty box for high sticking.

They also got the benefit of an empty net when the Sharks pulled goaltender Martin Jones for an extra attacker to make it a 5-on-5 game. Jonathan Marchessault hit the empty net with 1:21 left for the Knights, who went 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

The Knights joined San Jose and Tampa Bay for the longest streak of power-play goals this season.

Back to Chicago

The Knights assigned defenseman Jason Garrison to their American Hockey League affiliate in Chicago on Friday.

Garrison recorded one assist in eight games with the Knights and was a healthy scratch for the past three games.

Back on score sheet

Brayden McNabb got some unexpected help when he scored his third goal of the season to tie the game 3-3 Thursday. Cody Eakin and Oscar Lindberg received assists on the goal, their first points in more than a month.

Eakin had gone pointless in 13 straight games and Lindberg in 15 consecutive games.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.