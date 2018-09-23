Golden Knights see benefits to preseason overtime

The Knights were happy to get some 3-on-3 practice in when their preseason game with the San Jose Sharks went to overtime Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Erik Brannstrom (12) scores the winning goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the shootout in a preseason NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. The Golden Knights won 5-4. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Training camp can feel like a grind, but the Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks Sharks decided to put in some extra work Saturday.

The two teams took their preseason game to overtime and a shootout before Knights’ defenseman Erik Brannstrom scored in the sixth round. Forward Alex Tuch saw it as beneficial for the team to work on those 3-on-3 overtime situations.

“You’re playing an exhibition game, why not throw a guy out there in 3-on-3 that’s not used to it?” Tuch said. “It’s way different in the NHL. It’s a lot about puck possession, it’s a lot about good changes.”

The Knights played in 19 overtime games last season, seven of which went to a shootout. They were 12-7 in those games, and squeezing some extra points out of close contests again could help in their quest for a second straight division title.

“I didn’t mind that at all,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “It worked out good.”

Tuch joins second line

A day after Erik Haula played wing with center Paul Stastny and forward Max Pacioretty against the Sharks, Tuch joined the latter two on a line at practice Sunday.

Gallant said Tuch will skate with Stastny and Pacioretty in Monday’s preseason game against Colorado as the team experiments with second line combinations.

“They’re unbelievable players,” Tuch said. “Pacioretty can shoot the puck like I’ve never seen before and Stastny can pass the puck like I’ve never seen before. They’re really easy to play with and I know my job on the line so I should be good.”

Four placed on waivers

The Knights placed forwards TJ Tynan and Stefan Matteau, defenseman Griffin Reinhart and goaltender Maxime Lagace on waivers.

The moves leave the team with two goaltenders, Marc Andre-Fleury and Malcolm Subban.

Reaves sounds horn

Forward Ryan Reaves had some fun Sunday while the Knights were practicing shootouts. Reaves crouched behind the net and did his his best goal horn impression whenever one of his teammates scored.

.@GoldenKnights forward Ryan Reaves is currently acting as a human goalie horn as practice winds down pic.twitter.com/2Y8cPSyPUX — Ben Gotz (@BenSGotz) September 23, 2018

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.