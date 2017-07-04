Golden Knights send Marcus Kruger to Carolina for fifth-round pick

The Golden Knights continued to stockpile draft picks on Tuesday, trading center Marcus Kruger to Carolina for a fifth-rounder in 2018. Kruger was acquired from Chicago two days earlier for future considerations.

Former Blackhawk #16 Marcus Kruger in action during the National Hockey League First Round Playoff game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Nashville Predators at the United Center in Chicago, IL. on April 15, 2017. (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

The deal gives the Knights six total picks in the 2018 entry draft, including two in the fifth round. The Golden Knights do not have a pick in the third or seventh round.

Kruger, 27, won two Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks but comes with a hefty price tag for a fourth-line center after signing a three-year, $9.25 million contract extension last spring.

Kruger had five goals and 12 points in 70 regular-season games last season. In seven seasons with Chicago, he tallied 33 goals and 72 assists and won 50.4 percent of his faceoffs.

Kruger is the second player the Knights traded to the Hurricanes this summer. Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk was dealt June 22 after being taken in the expansion draft.

“We were determined to bring in experienced players with winning pedigrees, and Marcus is another addition who fits that mold,” Hurricanes general manager Ron Francis said in a statement. “He’s a solid two-way center who has achieved success both in the NHL and internationally.”

