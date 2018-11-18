Golden Knights/NHL

Golden Knights set to face ‘best player in the league’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2018 - 5:03 pm
 

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Golden Knights will get their first look of the season at one of the game’s brightest stars when they play the Oilers on Sunday night.

They had high praise for ahead of the matchup.

“I’d say he’s the best player in the league,” head coach Gerard Gallant said of Edmonton’s 21-year-old star center.

The numbers certainly back up the claim.

McDavid has won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s leader in points in each of his first two full seasons.

He is tied for second this season with 26 points through 18 games.

“He’s got a lot of speed, very fast,” Gallant said. “I watched a couple games (recently) and he had a lot of room and he skated real well. If you give him that room, he’s going to get a lot of points and make you hurt. If you play him real tight and skate with him and try to take some ice away from him, you’ve got a chance.

“But he’s a great player and it’s going to be tough to contain him, for sure.”

It certainly will be a major undertaking for the Knights.

McDavid was reunited on the top line with Leon Draisaitl for Tuesday’s game at Montreal and the result was a 5-2 victory for the Oilers as the young star recorded three assists and set up several other Grade-A chances.

Knights forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare is excited for the challenge.

He brings a lot obviously, otherwise we wouldn’t be talking about him, right?” Bellemare said after the Knights dropped a 4-1 decision to St. Louis on Friday night. “He’s an unbelievable player. It’s fun to be able to play against this kind of guy. That’s why you want to play in the NHL. This is the kind of guy where you look up and you’re like, ‘OK, I really want to play against him.’ Every time you have a chance to play against guys like this, you just take pride in doing the work. It’s not going to be easy. The guy is crazy creative, but it’s also crazy fun.

McDavid had two goal and six assists in four games against the Knights last season. He had both goals and four of the assists to help the Oilers sweep the two meetings in Edmonton.

Their first meeting of this season is Sunday at Rogers Place.

Making the turn

The 20-game mark represents the unofficial quarter point of the season, but it’s usually an artificial marker.

That’s not quite the case for the Knights.

“It’s a real thing for us because we get (Nate) Schmidt back now,” forward Max Pacioretty said.

Pacioretty isn’t too concerned about where the Knights sit in the standings, but knows it’s time to start putting together some wins.

“You don’t make it to the Stanley Cup Finals in November,” he said after Friday’s loss to St. Louis. “In order for this team in here to realize that, hearing about last year and how they got there, it was one day at a time. There’s still a ton of hockey to be played. A season’s not made at this point of the year. We have to go into each game knowing these points are so valuable. We’ll do whatever it takes to take points each and every game.”

Happy homecoming

Former Knight David Perron received a warm welcome from the fans when he took the ice for his first shift with the Blues at T-Mobile Arena on Friday night.

“I feel the love from this city for sure,” Perron said after the game. “It’s unfortunate how things worked out (during the offseason). I wish it would have been different, but on to the game we played tonight.”

Perron has five goals and 11 points in 17 games this season. Despite his affinity for the fans in Las Vegas and his former teammates, he enjoyed getting a win in his return.

“I don’t want to make it sound too big but there are some little areas that we exposed tonight and it was good,” he said. “I think that we were able to protect the puck really well.

“It’s fun to play against these guys for sure.”

