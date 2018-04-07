Golden Knights share grief over hockey players killed in Canada

Players and coaches from both teams expressed their sympathy for the victims of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team after 14 were killed in a bus crash Friday in Saskatchewan.

A truck drives by the welcome sign honoring the members of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Canada, Saturday, April 7, 2018. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban (30) watches the puck as teammates Deryk Engelland (5) and Clayton Stoner (4) skate past while Edmonton Oilers' Drake Caggiula, back left, watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, April 5, 2018. (Amber Bracken/The Canadian Press via AP)

CALGARY, Alberta — In the aftermath of Friday’s bus crash in Saskatchewan involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team that was en route to a playoff game and resulted in the death of 14 people and 15 others injured, some of the Golden Knights players reflected on the incident before Saturday’s regular-season finale against the Calgary Flames. They know that at any time it could have been any one of them during their amateur hockey days.

Defenseman Brayden McNabb, the lone Knights player from Saskatchewan, grew up in Davidson, a town of just over 1,000 some two hours south of Humboldt. He knows what hockey means to small, tight-knight communities such as Humboldt, which has approximately 6,000 people.

“It’s tough,” McNabb said after the Knights wrapped up their morning skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome. “It’s close to home. It’s rough thinking about it.

“My brother (Dean) is playing in Victoria. But there was a chance he could have been there. It’s scary thinking about it. But everyone in hockey rides the buses. You’re riding through mountains and over flat roads. It’s crazy thinking about it.

“My heart goes out to the families and the community. It’s just a tough day.”

Defenseman Brad Hunt has ridden his share of buses. He said it’s the place where teams bond and lifelong friendships are formed.

“Everyone in here has rode the bus,” he said. “You don’t expect anything like that to happen or want to see anything like that happen.

“You’re sitting on the bus with your buddies. Those guys are your brothers in junior hockey. It’s just horrible news.”

Cody Glass of the Portland Winterhawks, one of several Knights prospects who are currently playing junior hockey, tweeted Friday: “Very scary news hearing about Humboldt, something you thought would never happen as a junior hockey player. Thoughts and prayers to everyone involved and affected by the accident. #HumboldtStrong”

Reaction from the hockey world was swift with condolences coming from the NHL, individual teams and players. Commissioner Gary Bettman issued a statement Saturday, saying: “Our thoughts are with the players, families, coaches, team management and all those throughout the community who have been affected by the tragedy involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team. The NHL mourns the passing of those who perished and offers strength and comfort to those injured while traveling to play and be part of a game they all love.”

Flames coach Glen Gulutzan grew up in Saskatchewan and knows the area. He said his team would bring a little extra effort Saturday to honor the victims.

“We’re playing for the purity of the game, for the love of the game, because that’s what those kids did,” an emotional Gulutzan said Saturday after his team’s morning skate. “It’s very, very tough what happened. I can’t imagine what those families are going through. We’ve all ridden those buses during our careers and it puts things in perspective.

“I said in Winnipeg that our season is painful and I would like to take that back.”

