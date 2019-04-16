Golden Knights-Sharks Game 4 tickets NHL’s most expensive

Golden Knights fans wave their "battle batons" during opening ceremonies prior to the first period of Game 3 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 14, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

If you’re planning to purchase a last-minute ticket to tonight’s Golden Knights game against the San Jose Sharks, get ready to shell out a pretty penny.

Tickets to Tuesday night’s Game 4 of the Knights-Sharks Stanley Cup playoff series in Las Vegas are the most expensive of the NHL week, according to secondary ticket marketplace TickPick.

The website notes that Knights-Sharks Game 4 tickets have an average purchase price of $307, with the cheapest ticket available at $194 (all-in pricing). By comparison, the cheapest game of the week, Thursday’s Game 5 of the Pittsburgh Penguins-New York Islanders series (if necessary) is $91.

Tickets to tonight's Golden Knights-Sharks game are really expensive according to this press release from @TickPick. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/UbRVQfaEHx — David Schoen (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) April 16, 2019

According to TickPick, as a whole for the week (4/16-4-21), the NHL has an average purchase price of $154, which is 22 percent more expensive than that of the NBA at $126.

