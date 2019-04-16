Golden Knights-Sharks Game 4 tickets NHL’s most expensive

If you’re planning to purchase a last-minute ticket to tonight’s Golden Knights game against the San Jose Sharks, get ready to shell out a pretty penny.
Tickets to Tuesday night’s Game 4 of the Knights-Sharks Stanley Cup playoff series in Las Vegas are the most expensive of the NHL week, according to secondary ticket marketplace TickPick.
The website notes that Knights-Sharks Game 4 tickets have an average purchase price of $307, with the cheapest ticket available at $194 (all-in pricing). By comparison, the cheapest game of the week, Thursday’s Game 5 of the Pittsburgh Penguins-New York Islanders series (if necessary) is $91.
Tickets to tonight's Golden Knights-Sharks game are really expensive according to this press release from @TickPick. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/UbRVQfaEHx
— David Schoen (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) April 16, 2019
According to TickPick, as a whole for the week (4/16-4-21), the NHL has an average purchase price of $154, which is 22 percent more expensive than that of the NBA at $126.
Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.