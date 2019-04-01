Golden Knights, Sharks officially set to meet in NHL playoffs

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) battles for the puck against San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) blocks a shot by San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) battles for the puck against San Jose Sharks left wing Marcus Sorensen (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) skates past Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 30, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Golden Knights will officially open the playoffs against the Sharks at SAP Center next week.

Calgary scored three times in the first period and beat San Jose 5-3 on Sunday night to clinch the Pacific Division title and set up the first-round matchup between the Sharks and Knights.

Vegas eliminated San Jose in six games in the second round on their way to the Stanley Cup Final last season. But the Sharks snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 4-3 overtime win over the Knights on Saturday in a physical affair in which both teams appeared to be trying to send a message ahead of their playoff series.

While the matchup is set, the dates are not. The playoffs will begin on April 10 and most of the eight series will open up on either April 10 or 11.

The Flames will play the second wild card from the Western Conference, currently the Colorado Avalanche.

Reaves, Thornton fined

Knights forward Ryan Reaves was fined $2,500 for high-sticking Sharks forward Joe Thornton during Saturday night’s game.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the fine Sunday for an incident that occurred at 16:10 of the third period of San Jose’s 4-3 overtime win at SAP Center.

Thornton was also fined $2,500 for high-sticking Reaves at 15:20 of the first period when he appeared to intentionally poke the butt-end of his stick in the area of Reaves’ neck, triggering a skirmish that involved all 10 skaters on the ice.

Reaves laughed off Thornton’s actions after the game.

“What’s he going to do?” Reaves asked. “Fight me? (He) speared me in the eye. Little baby jabs.”

The money collected from the fines will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Saturday’s game featured 42 penalty minutes between the Pacific Division rivals in their final regular-season meeting before a potential playoff matchup.

Winning time

The Knights were able to take some positives out of Saturday night’s loss, which left them winless (0-3-2) in their last five games.

Coach Gerard Gallant singled out a strong start in which they scored first for the first time in five games. Cody Eakin thought the Knights were able to maintain composure despite what they saw as some aggressive antagonism from the Sharks.

There were certainly signs the Knights are close to getting on track, but it wasn’t enough for William Karlsson.

The forward wants to make sure his team doesn’t wait until the postseason begins to try to flip a switch.

“We want to have a winning feeling going into playoffs, obviously,” he said after Saturday’s game. “Time for us to step it up here. We’re losing too much.”

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/ GoldenKnights and @ HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.