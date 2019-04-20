Golden Knights-Sharks playoff game to start at 4 p.m. Sunday

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) takes down Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Game 6 of the Stanley Cup playoff series between the Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks will start at 4 p.m. Sunday at T-Mobile Arena, the NHL announced Friday night.

The game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet.

San Jose stayed alive with a 5-2 home victory Thursday. The Knights lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

A Sharks win would force a Game 7 in San Jose on Tuesday. The start time has yet to be determined.

The winner of the series will have home-ice advantage in the Western Conference semifinals against Colorado after the Avalanche eliminated the Flames with a 5-1 win in Game 5 on Friday in Calgary.

