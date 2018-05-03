Golden Knights-Sharks series racks up big NBC ratings

Golden Knights-San Jose Sharks Game 2 did a 14.1 rating in Las Vegas and Game 3 an 11.2 rating.

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates his score during overtime in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Monday, April 30, 2018. The Golden Knights won 4-3. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Golden Knights continue to be must-see TV.

The latest ratings indicate the Western Conference semifinal series between the Knights and San Jose Sharks drew a 14.1 rating in Las Vegas for Game 2 on NBC Saturday and did an 11.2 rating for Game 3 Monday on NBC Sports Network.

The double-overtime Game 2 on NBC was the most-watched game of the weekend, averaging an audience delivery of 2.249 million viewers. It was the best second-round game featuring a West Coast team in seven years, since Detroit-San Jose in 2011 (2.251 million).

TV-only viewership for the game peaked with 3.180 million viewers from 8:45 p.m.-9 p.m.

Game 3 on NBCSN averaged 1.052 million viewers. Locally, the rating for Game 3 on NBCSN was up 75 percent versus the Games 1-4 average rating on AT&T SportsNet from the first round.

Game 1 had an 11.1 rating and did a 19 share for the Las Vegas market on NBC Sports Network.

Merrill stays in

There was some speculation that coach Gerard Gallant was going to make a lineup change and play defenseman Luca Sbisa while sitting Jon Merrill. Gallant hinted Tuesday that Sbisa is ready to play and available.

However, at Wednesday’s morning skate, Merrill was taking his regular turn with Colin Miller while Sbisa remained on the ice with the other healthy scratches. Merrill was confirmed in the pregame warmups as being in the lineup.

The Knights played the same four lines in Game 4 as Game 3, which meant Tomas Tatar was in the lineup skating with Cody Eakin and David Perron on the third line.

Harper’s gift

Las Vegan Bryce Harper, a huge Knights fan, recently sent the team a set of baseball bats, each with an individual Knights’ player’s name on it.

The Washington Nationals star, who sports an Alex Tuch No. 89 jersey when he attends home games, had the black and gold bats custom made.

Gallant kind of a ‘Misfit’

Gallant was asked at his pregame press conference Wednesday if he considered himself a “Golden Misfit,” something his players have nicknamed themselves.

He paused and thought about it before saying, “No.” But then added, “In a way, I do, yeah.”

Gallant after all, was cast aside by the Florida Panthers prior to taking the Knights job a year ago.

