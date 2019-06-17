Golden Knights, Sharks to meet twice in preseason

The Golden Knights will travel to San Jose on Sept. 21 in their first meeting with the Sharks since the controversial end of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

San Jose Sharks center Joe Pavelski, right, lies on the ice next to Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin during the third period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, April 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) scores a short-handed goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender Aaron Dell (30) in the third period during Game 2 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

San Jose Sharks center Joe Pavelski, bottom center, is helped off the ice during the third period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, April 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The San Jose Sharks announced their preseason schedule Monday, filling in two more dates for the Golden Knights.

The Knights will travel to San Jose on Sept. 21 in their first meeting with the Sharks since the controversial end of their first-round playoff series. The Knights will also host the Sharks on Sept. 29.

Other teams have announced seven preseason games for the Knights, the same number they played in 2017 and 2018. The team has not released its official preseason schedule and no ticket information is available.

Golden Knights preseason schedule

Sept. 15 — vs. Arizona, 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 — at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Sept. 19 — at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at San Jose, 5 p.m.

Sept. 25 — vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 — vs. San Jose, 5 p.m.

