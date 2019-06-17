Golden Knights, Sharks to meet twice in preseason
The Golden Knights will travel to San Jose on Sept. 21 in their first meeting with the Sharks since the controversial end of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.
The San Jose Sharks announced their preseason schedule Monday, filling in two more dates for the Golden Knights.
The Knights will travel to San Jose on Sept. 21 in their first meeting with the Sharks since the controversial end of their first-round playoff series. The Knights will also host the Sharks on Sept. 29.
Other teams have announced seven preseason games for the Knights, the same number they played in 2017 and 2018. The team has not released its official preseason schedule and no ticket information is available.
Golden Knights preseason schedule
Sept. 15 — vs. Arizona, 1:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 — at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Sept. 19 — at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 — at San Jose, 5 p.m.
Sept. 25 — vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 — vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 — vs. San Jose, 5 p.m.
