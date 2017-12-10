ad-fullscreen
Golden Knights/NHL

Golden Knights’ Shea Theodore sits after costly turnover

By David Schoen Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2017 - 8:19 pm
 

DALLAS — Shea Theodore committed a turnover late in the third period against Nashville on Friday that led directly to the Predators’ go-ahead goal.

The Golden Knights defenseman was scratched for Saturday’s game against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

”He’s not sitting out because of one turnover,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said before the game. “He’s a young player, and we want him to get better defensively. Over the last few games, there’s been a few mistakes. Our guys are going to make mistakes and we’re going to live with those.

“We just want him to get better, and that’s part of building a young player.”

Theodore, 22, tried to stickhandle around Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson and lost the puck behind his own net. Arvidsson quickly centered for Nick Bonino, who scored with 5:04 remaining to put the Knights in a 3-2 hole.

The Knights went on to win 4-3 in a shootout, and Theodore’s teammates didn’t let him hang his head afterward.

“Guys were right there to help him out,” defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “Everyone knows what he’s going through. Everybody’s been in that situation before, and you’ve just got to make sure we’re a group back there and stick together.”

Brad Hunt replaced Theodore in the Knights’ lineup against Dallas. It was Hunt’s first game since Nov. 28 against the Stars.

”In his career, he’s missed a lot of games sitting out, but he’s a guy that’s an effective player and we don’t want to let him sit out too long,” Gallant said of Hunt. “He’s a good player and works hard for our team. That’s what our team is all about.”

Quick recovery

Schmidt played a season-high 28:08 (35 shifts) in the victory over Nashville and had a quick turnaround on the second game of a back-to-back.

“It was definitely a new experience for me, but it was something I felt ready for,” Schmidt said. “It was a big plus for me to have them have that much trust in me to go out there and have that many minutes.”

Schmidt finished with two assists against the Predators and drew praise from Gallant.

“I didn’t notice Nate except for when he made some good plays offensively,” Gallant said. “When you don’t notice a defenseman in your own zone, you know he’s doing a great job. He was outstanding last night. If it takes 28 or 30 minutes to win a hockey game in a tough building like Nashville, he deserved every minute he got last night.”

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Knights' Gerard Gallant on sitting Shea Theodore at Dallas
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on Shea Theodore, who was scratched Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, against Dallas. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on Friday's 4-3 shootout win at Nashville
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on Friday's 4-3 shootout win at Nashville. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith on Malcolm Subban
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith on Malcolm Subban's performance Friday at Nashville. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith on his shootout goal
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith on his shootout goal Friday at Nashville. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Win In Overtime Against Predators
Review-Journal reporter David Schoen recaps the Golden Knights game against the Nashville Predators.
By the numbers: Expectations, challenges for Las Vegas’ WNBA team
The newly relocated Las Vegas WNBA franchise will begin play in the 2018 season. New owners MGM Resorts will integrate a professional franchise into Las Vegas’ busy sports landscape that’s shared with the 51s, Lights FC, Golden Knights and Raiders. Here are some of the expectations and challenges the team will have. 1. Ticket prices: The key to any sports franchise is selling season tickets and group outings. For Las Vegas’ team, that starts with locals. "(You don’t) just open the doors and tell everybody you’ve got a game and stand there waiting to sell tickets," 51s president Don Logan said. "You’ve got to get out, you’ve got to get out into the community and you’ve got to do everything we do. There’s no easy way." Last year, San Antonio charged $12 to $165 for single-game tickets for 17 home games. 2. Creating an identity: Coach Bill Laimbeer inherits a team from San Antonio that hasn’t made the playoffs or had a winning season since 2012. Las Vegas' team is also a franchise that lost its first 14 games last season before finishing a league-worst 8-26. 3. Patience will be required: Will they have to fill all 12,000 seats at Mandalay Bay for the season to be deemed successful? "They have to be realistic," Connecticut Sun CEO Mitchell Etess said. "If they could get 5,000 bodies into every single game, that would be pretty good for the first year."
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on facing Nashville
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on facing the Nashville Predators on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Important road trip coming up
Bryan Salmond, Steve Carp and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights recent overtime victory, how their defense is holding up as well as what to expect on the upcoming road trip.
Golden Edge: Knights secure first shootout win
Bryan Salmond, David Schoen and Steve Carp discuss the Golden Knights' shootout win over Anaheim — the first in franchise history — including Malcolm Subban's overtime performance, Alex Tuch's game-winner and upcoming games on the road against Nashville and Dallas.
Malcolm Subban enjoyed getting the win in the shootout
Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban stopped all three Anaheim shooters to get the 4-3 win Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. (Steve Carp/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Tuch grateful for redemption in Golden Knights shootout win
Vegas Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch scored the only goal in the shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on injured forward David Perron
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on injured forward David Perron after practice Tuesday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward David Perron on his collision with San Jose's Timo Meier
Injured Golden Knights forward David Perron talks about his collision with San Jose's Timo Meier. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
VGK University: Introduction to hockey, and much more
Vegas Golden Knights officials Misha Donskov and Murray Craven chat about VGK University, a five-course instructional for hockey fans, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Dec. 3, 2017. (Ron Kantowski/ Las Vegas Review Journal)
VGK University: Introduction to hockey, and much more
Vegas Golden Knights officials Misha Donskov and Murray Craven chat about VGK University, a five-course instructional for hockey fans, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Dec. 3, 2017. (Ron Kantowski/ Las Vegas Review Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Beat Coyotes In Overtime
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen recap tonight's Golden Knights game against the Arizona Coyotes.
Vegas Golden Knights Jonathan Marchessault interview after defeating Arizona Coyotes in overtime
Vegas Knights center Jonathan Marchessault is interviewed after defeating the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knights Brendan Leipsic interview after defeating Arizona Coyotes in overtime
Vegas Knights left wing Brendan Leipsic is interviewed after defeating the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knights Reilly Smith interview after defeating Arizona Coyotes in overtime
Vegas Knights right wing Reilly Smith comments after defeating the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 in overtime at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marc-Andre Fleury works out on ice Sunday morning
The Golden Knights goaltender faced shots for second day in row with no concussion issues. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
General manager George McPhee explains Marc-Andre Fleurys timetable for return to Golden Knights
Marc-Andre Fleury, the Golden Knights' starting goaltender, could practice as early as Wednesday. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Fall To Jets 7-4
Review-Journal reporter David Schoen recaps the Golden Knights game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Business Insights: Rhonda Allen
Buck Wargo interviews Rhonda Allen, a fine homes specialist with Shapiro & Sher Group at BHHS, has assisted 17 players and staff and counting with about two-thirds of those involving home purchases — including some that are multimillion-dollar acquisitions — and the others that were rentals. Many home purchases were for $750,000 and above.
Golden Edge: Wild Beats The Knights 4-2
Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen go over the Knights loss to the Minnesota Wild. The Golden Knights were able to get a 2-1 lead but lost it bring the final score to 4-2 losing two games in a row.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on Brayden McNabb extension
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on talks about defenseman Brayden McNabb signing a four-year contract extension. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on facing the Minnesota Wild
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on facing the Minnesota Wild. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula on adjusting to life in the US
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula talks about adjusting to life in the US after moving from Finland as a teenager. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt on teammate Erik Haula
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about teammate and college roommate Erik Haula. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula on returning to Minnesota
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula talks about his return to Minnesota, his adopted home state. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights coming off loss, heading into important games
Bryan Salmond and Steve Carp discuss the status of the Vegas Golden Knights coming off a loss to the Dallas Stars, including what it means going forward with big games coming up, the health of Marc-Andre Fleury as well as the Hockey Fights Cancer night.
Golden Edge: Knights Shut Out Against Stars
Byran Salmond, David Schoen and Steve Carp go over how the Golden Knights were shutout during tonights game against stars and how the Knights were not prepared for a more physical Dallas Stars.
Bellemare On How Knights Offense Could Have Played Better
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare talks about Dallas Stars Goalie Ben Bishop and what went wrong with the Knights offense.
Nate Quote
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt is leading the team in time on ice. He talks about the adjustment to the style of play in the Pacific Division, as well as his pregame "Magic trick" ritual. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace on starting in goal
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace talks about his journey to becoming the starting goaltender Saturday, Nov. 12, 2017 at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about goaltender Maxime Lagace at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson on the team's blue-collar mentality. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about his team's accountability in the locker room. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights players stand ready to help Las Vegas heal following Sunday's mass shootings
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill discusses what it means to him and the team to offer help to the community following the mass shooting that took place on Sunday.
Clayton Stoner anxious for Golden Knights training camp to begin
Defenseman Clayton Stoner is hoping to bounce back from abdominal surgery and make the Golden Knights roster. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Golden Knights/NHL Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like