Golden Knights sign 6 players to minor league deals

George McPhee kept his word.

The Golden Knights’ general manager said the team wasn’t going to be an active participant in free agency and when the bell rang at 9 a.m. Saturday to open the period where teams could make and announce deals, the Knights kept their money in their pocket.

The team did announce it had signed six players to minor league deals. But it also let its own three unrestricted free agents — goaltender J.F. Berube, and forwards Chris Thorburn and Connor Brickley — walk away and make their own deals. Berube signed with Chicago, Thorburn with St. Louis.

“We certainly had discussions but we didn’t sign any free agents,” McPhee said prior to the team’s final scrimmage of its development camp at the Las Vegas Ice Center.

