Golden Knights sign defenseman from Bemidji State

The Golden Knights signed Zach Whitecloud, a 21-year-old defenseman from Bemidji State University, to a three-year entry level contract Thursday. He is the first college free agent signed by the franchise.

Buffalo Sabres center Jacob Josefson (10) tries to fight off Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) as Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 10, 2018 in Buffalo, N.Y. Vegas beat Buffalo 2-1 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Sabres right wing Justin Bailey (95) flips over Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 10, 2018 in Buffalo, N.Y. The Golden Knights won 2-1 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Sabres right wing Justin Bailey (95) puts the puck by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) for a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 10, 2018 in Buffalo, N.Y. The Golden Knights won 2-1 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Sabres right wing Nicholas Baptiste (13) clears the puck from the the crease Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) is shielded by Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40) and defenseman Brendan Guhle (45) during overtime of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 10, 2018 in Buffalo, N.Y. The Golden Knights won 2-1 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Sabres left wing Benoit Pouliot (67) misses his shot against Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the shootout of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 10, 2018 in Buffalo, N.Y. The Golden Knights won 2-1 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) is defended by Buffalo Sabres right wing Justin Bailey (95) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 10, 2018 in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Zach Whitecloud was doing fine in college. But he was looking to broaden his hockey horizons.

The NHL is a tough graduate school to get into, and Whitecloud will continue his education with the Golden Knights, who signed the 21-year-old defenseman from Bemidji State University to a three-year entry level contract Thursday. He is the first college free agent signed by the franchise.

“I just want to learn as much as I can and fit in with these guys,” Whitecloud said Saturday before the Knights defeated the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 in a shootout at KeyBank Center. “I’m not worried about how much I play.”

Whitecloud was not in the lineup against the Sabres. He will practice for the first time with the team Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, where the Knights play Monday.

Knights defenseman Brad Hunt also played at Bemidji State.

“Beavers got to stick together,” said Hunt, referring to the school’s nickname. “I’ve talked to him on the phone, and we just want him to get comfortable and help the team however he can.”

The Knights were competing with a number of teams for Whitecloud. He said he chose the Knights because they already have established a culture of success and because of his relationship with assistant general manager Kelly McCrimmon, who has known Whitecloud since his childhood in Brandon, Manitoba.

“It was definitely a factor when you’re comfortable with the people in the organization,” he said. “But when you see what they’ve done this season and the success they’ve had, as a player, you want to be part of that.”

Smith sent home

The Knights sent forward Reilly Smith back to Las Vegas on Saturday to continue his treatment for the upper-body injury he suffered Tuesday in Columbus.

“If he’s not going to play, it’s better for him to be back in Vegas, where the doctors can monitor him,” coach Gerard Gallant said.

Forward James Neal missed his sixth straight game with a hand injury.

“He’s back in Vegas skating on his own, and he’s still day to day,” Gallant said.

Schmidt plays, Merrill sits

With Nate Schmidt back in the lineup and the Knights with seven defensemen, Jon Merrill was a healthy scratch.

Schmidt was paired with Brayden McNabb. Hunt, who was skating with Merrill the past four games, was with Colin Miller. The paring of Deryk Engelland and Shea Theodore remained unchanged.

McNabb, Theodore milestones

McNabb played in his 300th career NHL game, and Theodore appeared in his 100th.

